Brian Flannery family lists prized Belongil Beach site next to Elements of Byron resort

The billionaire Flannery coalmining clan are looking to offload their prized 39.75 hectare Belongil Beach site which sports 1.1km of pristine beach frontage in a deal which could net them $160m to $180m according to local sources.

The site has already attracted interest from a number of high net worth individuals and adjoins Brian Flannery’s Elements of Byron Resort just outside the township of Byron Bay on the NSW far north coast.

The site was previously a nine-hole golf course and due to recent interest the family’s KTQ Group has appointed Pacifico Property’s Christian Sergiacomi and CBRE Hotels’ Wayne Bunz to market the North Beach Byron site via an expression of interest campaign closing September 28.

“Following the rezoning we’ve been approached by several interested parties looking to buy all or part of the site, prompting us to formally take it to market,” said KTQ Group Development Director Jeremy Holmes in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mr Sergiacomi said the purchaser can keep the entire parcel as one for complete privacy and solitude or create Byron’s most exclusive community by subdividing the land from four into nine freehold beachfront home sites to accommodate multiple private family residences, subject to council approvals.

Under the present sub division plans the site could be carved up into nine separate sites from a 1.2ha site up to the largest being a 28-30ha site, subject to council approvals.

Mr Holmes said the site was purchased in 2010.