Bowling club in Eastwood set for development comes to market

News
Owen Roberts | 20 JANUARY 2021

No. 77 Rutledge Street, Eastwood is for sale.

A bowling club in Eastwood has hit the market, giving savvy buyers the chance to snap up a rare offering.

Located at 77 Rutledge St, the property has a club house as well as three bowling greens, all in good condition.

On nearly one hectare of land, the club was called Brush Park Bowling Club and ceased operations in late 2019.

Brush Park Bowling Club.

A great location.

Inside there is a bar and large dining room, as well as kitchen facilities and two existing street frontages.

Zoned RE2 for private recreation, the site has already attracted strong interest from a number of people looking to use it for recreation, according to selling agent Nathan Circosta of Ray White Carlingford.

A look inside.

“It’s very rare,” he said. “There’s not that sort of parcel of land available and it’s quite rare for this type of opportunity to come up.”

The property will go to auction on February 26.

