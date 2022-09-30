Boutique Darlinghurst hotel arrives to market with $7m price tag

Newly completed ‘The Sarah’ hotel in Darlinghurst has been listed for commercial market with price expectations exceeding $7m.

Currently owned by a local developer, the hotel at 255 Victoria St Darlinghurst is being offered for sale via Expressions of Interest closing on the 3rd November.

Listed via Colliers agents Joseph Lin and Matt Pontey, the hotel provides accommodation with food and beverage options, ready to trade at any time.

According to Mr Pontey, the hotel has easy access to surrounding transport options and the Sydney CBD.

“The City Fringe accommodation market has seen substantial interest in the past 12 months, with this increasing recently as tourism returns to Sydney and we head into Summer,” Mr Pontey said.

“The Sarah is the perfect opportunity to secure a small footprint in one of Sydney’s most dynamic and changing markets being the Darlinghurst/Potts Point district.”

The boutique hotel aims to be a turnkey operation for investors and operators alike.

With street frontages to both Victoria St and Hayden Place, it has easy access to surrounding transport options and the Sydney CBD.

Whether in the country or city, the humble pub has long held a special place in Australians’ hearts – and portfolios of commercial investors.

Nationwide Real Capital Analytics data for sales above $1m in March shows 88 per cent of pub sales were outside Australian city central business districts, with 55 per cent in regional areas and 33 per cent in a capital but not in the centre. Only 12 per cent of the sales were CBD pubs.