Bottoms up as Barossa Valley wine tasting business hits the market

Taste Eden Valley has been a unique stepping stone for some of the Barossa’s most boutique wine producers.

Boasting over 80 varieties of wine, the tasting room, at 6-8 Washington St, Angaston, has been a one-stop shop for tourists and locals alike – offering wine tastings, custom vineyard tours, regional platters and private wine classes.

Opening in 2006, the business has been a labour of love for owner Melissa Raymond, who has worked tirelessly to build its stellar reputation.

“It’s the only regional wine tasting room in the Barossa and the first of its kind that I’m aware of anywhere,” she says.

“It’s been a massive part of my life, but going to the hands of someone else with a bit of passion would be great.”

Passionate about supporting local wine producers, Raymond says she wants to showcase single site wines and help them reach international audiences.

“Most of the producers have been with us since we opened the doors,” she says.

“We facilitate whatever is required – marketing, staffing, you name it. I can’t encourage enough to the producers we are one family.”

Hosting up to 500 visitors per month, Raymond says the business has unlimited potential and could easily be expanded.

“It would be great to have a similar concept in the likes of Sydney or Melbourne,” she says.

“We’ve even had interest from China.”

Barossa Real Estate selling agent Robyn Stanbury says the business has proved popular with local and interstate buyers.

She says although it appeals to wine enthusiasts, buyers don’t require extensive knowledge to run the business.

“It’s just the business that’s for sale, not the premises,” she says.

“You really wouldn’t need experience, it could run itself. It’s a very laid-back setting and you’re right in the triangle of the Barossa.”

