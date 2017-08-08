Adelaide Hills vineyard to test investor tastes

Warwick Estate Winery is on the market.

A prime, family-owned Adelaide Hills vineyard leased to one of the world’s largest winemakers is set to test investor tastes.

Warwick Estate Vineyard spans two properties in Birdwood, near the Barossa Valley, and produces grapes for Treasury Wine Estate – the company behind the Lindemans, Wolf Blass and Penfolds labels.

Currently owned by the Mattschoss family, the 139.45ha landholding is planted with more than 107ha of premium grapes, including sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir, semillion, merlot and pinot gris.

CBRE’s Phil Schell is marketing the properties on behalf of the family, and says the vineyard offered a solid entry into the Adelaide Hills wine region.

“Located next door to the internationally acclaimed Barossa Valley, this is a premium opportunity to secure a profitable operation with existing contracts in place to one of the world’s largest wine companies,” Schell says.

“Warwick Estate Vineyard is an established business that offers an attractive combination of lifestyle and commercial benefits in one of Australia’s most recognised wine producing regions.”

The properties have 416 megalitres of water entitlements, including ground water, surface water and a watercourse licence. A 250-megalitre dam has also been built on one of the properties.

The vineyards are for sale via expressions of interest, which close on October 25.