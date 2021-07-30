Boston Bay Wines on SA’s Eyre Peninsula up for grabs

A picturesque Eyre Peninsula estate popular among locals and tourists for its food and wine is offering prospective buyers a seachange of a lifetime.

The Tiatukia property at 615 Lincoln Highway, known as Boston Bay Wines, has hit the market.

The 15ha landholding is about 10km from Port Lincoln on the eastern hillside overlooking Boston Bay.

Its sale includes its two titles with its vineyard, cellar door and function centre, stock at valuation and a four-bedroom home.

Harris Real Estate agent Karen Lombe, who is selling the property with Rachel Hawkins, said it offered an unmissable opportunity to invest in a premium wine-producing venture.

“They’ve got a cellar door and a licenced function facility for up to 200 people,” she said.

“There’s also a house there that’s available for a manager or owner occupier to live in.”

The property was established almost four decades ago by Graham and Mary Ford, who initially moved to the region from Sydney with their children for abalone diving.

They planted the vineyard in 1984 and have turned the property into a popular winery with their family over the decades.

“It’s been a very successful business ever since,” Ms Lombe said.

“All their wine is being sold throughout Australia and they basically sell out of their wines before it’s even produced.”

Today the property produces an average of 3000 cases a year of award-winning sauvignon blanc, riesling, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, shiraz and mistelle.

Ms Lombe said there was scope to plant more vines on the site or subdivide rear land for rural living.

So far Ms Lombe said two prospective buyers, one from Adelaide and the other interstate, had shown serious interest in the property.

While it was established as a winery, she said it could be used for other gourmet food ventures, including cheese or chocolate.

“There are so many opportunities,” Ms Lombe said.

According to property records, the estate was listed for sale in 2018 but the Ford family took it off the market after a few months as they weren’t all on board with its sale.

Ms Lombe said they had since all agreed it was time to sell so they could retire.

It’s being sold via an expressions of interest campaign, which closes on August 31.