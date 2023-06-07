Boroondara Council $1 per year rent for $10m former RSL site sparks outcry

A leading veterans’ advocate has called for an inquiry into a deal which allowed a $10m RSL property to be picked up by Boroondara council for just $1 a year.

Lucas Moon said RSL Victoria had been “taken advantage of” over the process to demolish the North Balwyn RSL and build a new community centre, the Herald Sun reports.

Boroondara council is now paying just $1 a year for a 99-year lease on the site.

The land was originally council-owned and deeded to the North Balwyn RSL in 1959. In 1996, it was transferred to RSL Victoria’s head office.

The council knocked down the RSL building in 2016 and the land formed part of the site for the new $17.2m Greythorn Community Hub, which opened in September 2018.

But Mr Moon, secretary of the Hawthorn RSL sub-branch and a Liberal Party candidate at the last state election, has called on the state government to investigate the deal, which he said had duped veterans.

“The RSL has been taken ­advantage of,” he said.

“The trustees have failed veterans once again. An asset worth up to $10m has been handed over to the richest council in Victoria at the ­expense of veterans.

“Every Anzac Day we rattle tins and sell badges to raise much-needed funds to help veterans and to buy properties like North Balwyn. The building and land has been gifted to the council with no benefit.”

The original plans for the two-level community hub on Centre Way included a room that the RSL could use. But the sub-branch no longer has any members.

The membership had dwindled even by the time of the handover in 2016, and just eight service members were on the membership books by 2019.

