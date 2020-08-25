Bondi Surf Bathers and Life Saving Club’s new look revealed

An artist’s impression of the revamped Bondi Surf Bathers and Life Saving Club. Image: Courtesy Lockhart-Krause Architects

Plans for the upgrade of Sydney’s iconic Bondi Surf Bathers and Life Saving Club have been revealed, including the addition of a new public courtyard and a surf museum.

Sydney’s Waverley Council unveiled the draft design as the Bondi landmark, which is home to the world’s oldest surf life saving club, prepares for a major facelift.

The proposed redevelopment of the 86-year-old building will focus on restoring the original clubhouse and improving facilities, including doubling female amenities to match what’s offered for male club members.

Space for training and education programmes will also be increased, along with storage areas for lifesaving equipment.

Mock heritage features, such as past extensions built on to the original Rosse and Rowe designed clubhouse, will be removed to make way for modern, lightweight additions under the proposed plans.

The concept design, put forward by Lockhart-Krause Architects, includes a publicly accessible courtyard at the rear of the building, which will be created by removing the works yard that currently stands in the area.

The plans also detail that the main hall of the clubhouse will be transformed into a surf museum to honour Bondi being the home of the oldest lifesaving club, which was founded in 1907.

Construction on the clubhouse is expected to start in 2022.

Consultation on the proposed upgrade is open until September 17, with members of the public invited to provide their feedback on the plans at https://haveyoursay.waverley.nsw.gov.au/bondisurfclub