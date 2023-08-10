Blueberry farm Crystal Park hits the market in northern NSW town of Jacksons Flat

A sweet investment opportunity in the form of an established blueberry farm is about to hit the market, with the added potential of ‘medicinal cannabis’.

The blueberry farm and large-scale cold store packing shed is in Jacksons Flat in Northern NSW and has a price guide over $8 million.

Named Crystal Park, the property is on 180-hectares that has been extensively developed for horticultural production and includes around 27 hectares of established blueberries, the majority of which are under netting.

On top of the plants, there is a 1700 sqm cold store packing shed, a 1200 sqm dry good packing shed, onsite accommodation for more than 180 staff and a manager’s residence.

The property also has irrigation infrastructure, with a combination of on-farm water storages, pumping infrastructure on the Clarence River and two water licences totalling approximately 214 megalitres underpinning the operation.

The property is listed through the Colliers team of James Beer and Thomas Quinn in conjunction with Kel Gunther of First National Real Estate, Casino.

“Given the modern condition of the infrastructure, the property is suited to a number of potential future uses,” Mr Beer said.

“We expect there will be strong interest from horticultural industry participants as well as purchasers looking to utilise the infrastructure for alternate uses such as medicinal cannabis.”

Mr Quinn said Crystal Park had potential for further horticultural development.

“However if a purchaser was to utilise the property for another use the vendor would consider continuing to manage or leasing the blueberries if that is of interest,” he said.

Crystal Park is in a region highly regarded for agriculture, around 47km from Casino, 70km from Lismore and 157km from Brisbane.

The property is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign closing September 21.

