$915m Aussie icon up for grabs

The Blue Mountains lookout to the iconic Three Sisters, along with a retail venue and popular eatery has hit the market.

The Lookout Echo Point in Katoomba, less than 100 metres from the world renowned Three Sisters, is up for sale with JLL’s David Mahood, Sebastian Fahey and Kate MacDonald.

Benefiting from its positioning at the core of the Blue Mountains, the Echo Point bus stop is located at the front of the centre, capitalising on the regions immense popularity, which attracts 4.3 million visitors each year, generating over $915 million of tourism expenditure, according to JLL.

Anchored by Trippas White Group, an award-winning hospitality group, and supported by popular tourist retailers AU Range and Outback Opals & Gems, The Lookout Echo Point offers a secure income stream.

Katoomba is a premier tourist destination, attracting visitors with its breathtaking views and proximity to world-heritage listed attractions.

David Mahood, executive at JLL retail investments NSW said the Lookout Echo Point is a unique investment opportunity.

“The Lookout Echo Point is situated on an irreplaceable 1,783 sqm landholding high above the Jamison Valley and is located less than 100 metres from the Blue Mountains’ most popular scenic lookout for over a century,” he said.

In 1932, Echo Point introduced a platform lookout, growing in popularity with both locals and international visitors.

Recent upgrades include an amphitheatre and a raised, night-lit walkway connecting three major lookout points. Over $22 million has been invested in The Lookout since 2003, making it a premier tourist attraction in the Blue Mountains.

“Combined with the centre’s secure income stream and being the predominant retail and hospitality offering in Echo Point, The Lookout Echo Point creates an investment opportunity that is unlikely to be replicated,” Mr Mahood said.

The Lookout Echo Point is available for sale via an expression of interest sale campaign closing Wednesday, 2nd October 2024.

