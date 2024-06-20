Bitter battle over iconic markets

The forced internal relocation of many of the Paddy’s Market storeholders means 25 long-time retailers are seeking redress in a Supreme Court hearing that started on Monday.

They were told to move to the rear of the historic marketplace in Chinatown to make way for Doltone Hospitality Group, the high-end food and beverage catering company.

Yi Ming Weng is the lead plaintiff against Sydney Markets Limited, the operation managing company in the case before Justice Elisabeth Peden.

Weng had been selling luggage and goods within his prized precinct for 25 years.

Most of the traders forced to relocate from their coveted position to areas with far less foot traffic have engaged Gavin Stuart as their solicitor, with Dean Elliott briefed as their barrister.

The matter is scheduled for a three-day hearing, where Sarina Roppolo is the solicitor representing Sydney Markets.

The traders have John Sanidas from JSA Retail Valuers as their valuation compensation specialist.

Sydney City Council gave approval late last year for the $9.8m Doltone proposal to turn a 2910sq m section into an authentic European food precinct.

The market dates back to a decision in 1834 by NSW Governor Richard Bourke.

