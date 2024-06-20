realcommercial.com.au logo

Bitter battle over iconic markets

News
Jonathan Chancellor
First published 20 June 2024, 6:49pm
Paddy's Markets Shoot

A bitter court battle has broken at Paddy’s Markets Picture: Sam Ruttyn

The forced internal relocation of many of the Paddy’s Market storeholders means 25 long-time retailers are seeking redress in a Supreme Court hearing that started on Monday.

They were told to move to the rear of the historic marketplace in Chinatown to make way for Doltone Hospitality Group, the high-end food and beverage catering company.

COVID SYDNEY

The streets outside Paddys Market in Ultimo. Picture: Newswire/Gaye Gerard

Yi Ming Weng is the lead plaintiff against Sydney Markets Limited, the operation managing company in the case before Justice Elisabeth Peden.

Weng had been selling luggage and goods within his prized precinct for 25 years.

Paddy's Markets Shoot

Unhappy Paddy’s Market stallholders Suat Kopuz (left) and Yi Ming Weng. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Most of the traders forced to relocate from their coveted position to areas with far less foot traffic have engaged Gavin Stuart as their solicitor, with Dean Elliott briefed as their barrister.

The matter is scheduled for a three-day hearing, where Sarina Roppolo is the solicitor representing Sydney Markets.

The traders have John Sanidas from JSA Retail Valuers as their valuation compensation specialist.

Sydney City Council gave approval late last year for the $9.8m Doltone proposal to turn a 2910sq m section into an authentic European food precinct.

The market dates back to a decision in 1834 by NSW Governor Richard Bourke.

COVID SYDNEY

Paddy’s – a Sydney icon. Picture: NCA Newswire /Gaye Gerard

