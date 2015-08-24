Big things tipped for historic Glengarry Station

Glengarry Station is being offered for sale for the first time in more than 150 years

An historic Victorian landholding more than 150 years in the making is being offered for sale.

The 714-hectare Glengarry Station, which lies 43km from Melbourne in the Darraweit Guim area, is to be sold via an international tender campaign and is expected to attract significant interest from investors and developers.

Current owners the McDonell family purchased the property’s first parcel of land in 1861, with surrounding land progressively acquired in subsequent years.

The area, in the Macedon Ranges, is renowned as one of Australia’s pioneering agricultural regions and is serviced by the upper Maribyrnong River, which borders Glengarry Station on two sides.

CBRE’s Danny Thomas, Duncan McCulloch and James Beer, in conjunction with Elders agents Nick Myer and Ron Rutledge, have been appointed to market the property.

Thomas says the property, which comprises a large grazing and dry land farming operation, running both sheep and cattle, and about 320 hectares of high quality cropping land, would suit a number of potential uses.

“Glengarry Station represents a unique opportunity for an incoming purchaser to acquire an extensively developed and highly productive mixed-agricultural enterprise with substantial future development upside,” Thomas says.

“The property … is one of the largest individual landholdings in the Macedon Ranges Shire, offering an array of potential development opportunities, including subdivision, equine, tourism, leisure and hospitality, to name a few.”

Glengarry Station also includes a three-bedroom homestead, another three-bedroom residence, a worker’s cottage, workshop and machinery shed, cattle yards, a four-stand raised board shearing shed and yards to hold 5000 sheep.