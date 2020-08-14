Big companies offer sublease space in wake of coronavirus

Blue-chip companies and advisory firms are seeking to sublease space in key city towers as the coronavirus crisis hits home for corporate Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift.

Blue-chip companies and advisory firms are seeking to sublease space in key city towers as the coronavirus crisis hits home for corporate Australia.

The hard-hit accounting sector is seeing a wave of floors hit the market, with PwC and KPMG looking to offload space in the Barangaroo district in Sydney.

Meanwhile Deloitte, which is moving into the under-construction Quay Quarter Tower at Circular Quay, has exercised an option to reduce its space by three floors. Major corporations including State Street and Telstra are also looking to sublease space, industry experts said.

The trend is expected to drive up vacancy rates in cities around Australia with incentives also on the rise, ultimately pressuring values. Office vacancy benchmarking conducted by the Property Council of Australia and released on Thursday shows sublease vacancy has experienced a surge in the first half of the year.

Sydney was the worst hit CBD, with sublease vacancy doubling through the period to eclipse the historical average. Melbourne followed a similar yet more reserved trend.

While the figures only reflect the first half of the year and do not take into account the second wave of virus infections or stage four lockdowns in Melbourne, commentators have suggested the city could be the most exposed to the virus impact compared to other capital city CBDs as it must also absorb a wave of newly completed towers.