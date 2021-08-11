Big commercial opportunity for developers with prime Byron Bay spot up for sale

A strategically positioned site close to a popular Justin Hemmes owned bar and restaurant has come up for sale.

The 1706sqm site on the corner of Jonson Street in Byron Bay has triple street frontage and is set to benefit from further planning measures to be implemented in the town.

Holding income is generated by The Secret Garden wedding and function venue, with a demolition clause also in place if required.

“Byron Bay is undoubtedly one of Australia’s most popular lifestyle and tourism destinations, known worldwide for its natural beauty and idealist coastal lifestyle,” said JLL agent Harry Borger.

JLL’s Sam Byrne added, “Situated directly opposite Bryon Bay’s famous Cheeky Monkey’s bar which was recently purchased by hospitality identity, Justin Hemmes and within Byron Bay’s retail core, the offering represents a landmark opportunity to alter the landscape of Australia’s most highly sought after lifestyle destination,” he said.

“The carefully considered planning approach by the local council has resulted in very limited development opportunities within Byron Bay, with 119-121 Jonson Street being one of them.”

The expressions of interest campaign ends on Wednesday, September 8.