Real commercial
Sign inJoin

Big commercial opportunity for developers with prime Byron Bay spot up for sale

News
Owen Roberts | 11 AUGUST 2021
News Corp Australia

This spot on Jonson St in Byron Bay is for sale.

A strategically positioned site close to a popular Justin Hemmes owned bar and restaurant has come up for sale.

The 1706sqm site on the corner of Jonson Street in Byron Bay has triple street frontage and is set to benefit from further planning measures to be implemented in the town.

Holding income is generated by The Secret Garden wedding and function venue, with a demolition clause also in place if required.

MORE: Inside Karl Stefanovic’s waterfront mansion

Nicole Kidman leads celebrities moving to this NSW region

The Secret Garden is a wedding venue.

How the site currently looks.

“Byron Bay is undoubtedly one of Australia’s most popular lifestyle and tourism destinations, known worldwide for its natural beauty and idealist coastal lifestyle,” said JLL agent Harry Borger.

JLL’s Sam Byrne added, “Situated directly opposite Bryon Bay’s famous Cheeky Monkey’s bar which was recently purchased by hospitality identity, Justin Hemmes and within Byron Bay’s retail core, the offering represents a landmark opportunity to alter the landscape of Australia’s most highly sought after lifestyle destination,” he said.

A great corner location.

“The carefully considered planning approach by the local council has resulted in very limited development opportunities within Byron Bay, with 119-121 Jonson Street being one of them.”

The expressions of interest campaign ends on Wednesday, September 8.

    Related Articles

    News

    Live music venues launching memberships and fundraisers to survive lockdowns

    Live music venues launching memberships and fundraisers to survive lockdowns

    News

    Massive Queensland prawn farm listed for sale

    Massive Queensland prawn farm listed for sale

    Market Insights

    REA Insights Commercial Property Snapshot, August 2021

    REA Insights Commercial Property Snapshot, August 2021
    Related Articles

    News

    Live music venues launching memberships and fundraisers to survive lockdowns

    Live music venues launching memberships and fundraisers to survive lockdowns

    News

    Massive Queensland prawn farm listed for sale

    Massive Queensland prawn farm listed for sale

    Market Insights

    REA Insights Commercial Property Snapshot, August 2021

    REA Insights Commercial Property Snapshot, August 2021
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.