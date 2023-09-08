‘Better than the Caribbean’: Huge Cape York freehold property for sale

A significant landholding in Cape York has been listed for sale for the first time in over two decades, and it comes with approval for an eco-resort and no native title or liquor restrictions.

Called Utingu, the 88ha tract of land has been described as a “rare opportunity” in one of Australia’s final frontiers, and sits just 18km southwest of Pajinka, or The Tip.

It is the only freehold land in the upper Cape York Peninsula and is expected to fetch around $15 million.

Listed for sale with Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty agents Lynn Malone and Barbara Wolveridge, the western seaboard property has approval for an eco-resort and boasts 1.9km of ocean frontage that runs alongside a 60m-wide esplanade adjacent to Simpson Bay and the Endeavour Strait.

To get there, visitors must travel by 4WD, boat or helicopter.

Ms Malone said the unique property was “incredibly hard to put a price on”, adding there were no real comparable sales besides that of islands.

Utingu is owned by Sydney businessman Geoff Humby, who founded building remediation and waterproofing company, Premier Waterproofing, and has made significant investments in The Cape.

Mr Humby will offer the new owner 20 years worth of research, studies, tests and reports on the property, which includes a two-level managers residence, bunking accommodation and a machinery building.

The businessman, who bought Utingu sight-unseen about 25 years ago, said it was a reluctant sale, adding that if he had to choose between the Caribbean and the Torres Strait, it would be “Torres Strait every day”.

“We are close friends with the owners of Haggerstone Island (Roy and Anna Turner) and have been visiting there for probably the last 35 years.

“I had a friend who knew the previous owners (of Utingu) who were, at the time, selling to Chevron, which had gas fields in the area.”

Chevron abandoned plans to purchase Utingu, and it was then that Mr Humby was contacted and a deal was done.

But with business interests overseas, it was nine months later that he was finally able to set foot on his mystery block.

“I just thought I had better pop up and see what I had purchased,” he said.

“I flew to Cairns and then up to Horn Island. Then I chartered a helicopter to Utingu.

“The pilot asked where we were going and all I knew was the general direction and some of the natural landmarks.

“If it (the helicopter) didn’t have doors, I would have fallen out in shock, it was that beautiful.”

Mr Humby said one of the key things he noticed was the height of the trees.

He said he later learned that Utingu was a First Nations word for ‘the place of tall trees’.

“I am very protective of it,” he said.

“Any development that does go on there does not involve the cutting down of a single significant tree.

“What has been approved has been designed by an architect and it is like nature placed all of the trees in the right spots.”

Utingu was founded in 1911 as Australia’s first coconut plantation, and has had just five owners in its 112 years.

It was surveyed in 1913 and has been freehold since about 1920.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the development approval which includes a new resort including South Seas-style guest accommodation with materials suitable for the tropics and off-site flatpack construction.

The pool will have a natural beach effect and blend into the landscape.

Approvals are in place for a main building and reception, 20 VIP and 9 guest ‘bures’, a Fijian-word for a hut, VIP suites, a lodge, staff accommodation, various pavilions, a machinery building, laundry, helipad, store room and garden sheds.

A note from the Torres Shire Council says that “knowing the development has commenced construction, the Council is of the opinion the approval has not lapsed and an extension is not required on the basis that the approval does not lapse give the development has substantially started”.

Utingu boasts a climate similar to Bali and the Maldives, but is notably located outside of the Cyclone Belt, according to the listing.

Mr Humby said the new owner could make the development as easygoing or high-end as they liked.

He said while he was reluctant to sell, he laughed: “I’m a bit past my use-by-date”.

“To my knowledge it is the furthermost freehold block in Australia,” he said.

“For me, it is the sunsets and the exotic birdlife.

“For people like me living in crazy land (the city) and earning a dollar, it is like having your own island but with a back door that you can drive down to the fried chicken shop in Seisia.

“If you need a spark plug for your lawnmower, you don’t have to spend thousands just to get that delivered.”

Since owning Utingu, Mr Humby has put significant structures in place.

But he said there was substantial opportunities for the new owner to take it even further.

“There are some great caravan and camping sites at Loyalty Beach and Punsand Bay but there is no high-end place for well-off travellers,” he said.

“We have only had friends up here but we are talking about wealthy business people, realtors, but then you look at Haggerstone, they have billionaires there regularly but they are so far booked out in advance.

“This is so private and so spectacular, and it is Australia.”