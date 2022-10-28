realcommercial.com.au logo
‘Best ever’: prime $70m Aerotropolis land for sale in Western Sydney

News
Sam Murden
First published 28 October 2022, 5:00am
The site's close proximity to the Western Sydney Airport has driven up the value of the land.

A large land parcel situated near the future Western Sydney airport has been offered to market for investors to get into the growing precinct.

Sprawled across 200 acres, the site at 2215 The Northern Rd in Luddenham gives investors multiple potential uses through its flexible zoning.

The site is positioned between Luddenham Village and the western pocket of the airport, which will have access to the dedicated cargo entry point when construction is completed.

2215 The Northern Rd, Luddenham NSW

An aerial overview of the site.

Some of the uses provided by the zoning includes pharmaceutical manufacturing, logistics and freight, commercial and business, retail, and warehousing.

Presented by Colliers agents Thomas Mosca and Nick Estephen, the site has price expectations around $70m.

According to Mr Estephen, the site will have future development accessibility with a planned intersection located on the site near The Northern Rd and Wilmington Rd in addition to the dedicated cargo area.
An artists impression of what the completed Aerotropolis will look like upon completion.

“I don’t think a property with as much potential has ever been offered to market. This is 200 acres of land adjoining Sydney’s only 24-hour international airport. It’s a blank canvas,” Mr Mosca said.

“People are starting to see the potential of Western Sydney. I think by the time most people realise what’s out here it will be a very different area.”

The site is available via Expressions of Interest for around $70m.

The property will be offered via an Expression of Interest campaign which closes on the 24th November.

“The Western Sydney Airport is charging towards its deadline of 2026 when construction of the first runway and terminal is almost complete,” Mr Estephen added.

“Opportunities like this are seldom seen and with the region’s growth already evident, there’s no better time to invest into Western Sydney.”

Benefiting from proximity to the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, the Aerotropolis aims to contribute towards 200,000 new jobs in the Western Parkland City and become a high-skill jobs hub across aerospace and defence, manufacturing, healthcare, freight and logistics, agribusiness, education and research industries.

