Beller rebrands as Aston Commercial
It’s a change of name but business as usual for one Melbourne commercial real estate agency.
The Beller Commercial agency, which is based around Melbourne’s inner east, will now be known as Aston Commercial, after a decision
The news comes after Beller announced its residential and project marketing arms would also be merging with Buxton, and would now come under the Buxton brand.
Aston Commercial says the change will allow it to further expand throughout Stonnington and broaden its client base Melbourne-wide.
With sales, leasing and property management departments, Aston says it has counts more than 550 commercial property owners among its client base, and looks after a portfolio of more than 1100 commercial tenancies with a combined value in excess of $1.7 billion.
The agency says the name change is also about acknowledging that the market has evolved rapidly in recent years.
“Our business has matured and grown over 12 years and now the property market is asking us to use our in-depth industry knowledge of property cycles on every property that we are presented with,” Aston says in a statement.
“Our clients want specialised services on a different scale in difficult times. Nine months ago, it was all about marketing, now, we use our strategic advice for 80% negotiation skills and 20% marketing. The traditional ‘boom style rising market’ model has flipped very quickly.”
The branding change takes effect from July 1.