Beller rebrands as Aston Commercial

Beller Commercial will now be known as Aston Commercial.

It’s a change of name but business as usual for one Melbourne commercial real estate agency.

The Beller Commercial agency, which is based around Melbourne’s inner east, will now be known as Aston Commercial, after a decision

The news comes after Beller announced its residential and project marketing arms would also be merging with Buxton, and would now come under the Buxton brand.

Aston Commercial says the change will allow it to further expand throughout Stonnington and broaden its client base Melbourne-wide.

With sales, leasing and property management departments, Aston says it has counts more than 550 commercial property owners among its client base, and looks after a portfolio of more than 1100 commercial tenancies with a combined value in excess of $1.7 billion.

The agency says the name change is also about acknowledging that the market has evolved rapidly in recent years.