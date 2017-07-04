Beer and bush: Buy one of these country pubs

Ask most Aussie travellers and they’ll tell you that a country town is only as good as its local pub.

And when it comes to good country pubs, there’s currently plenty of choice out there, whether you want one as an investment or to run as a business.

These five local watering holes are as unique as they are loved by the locals who frequent them, and they’re on the market right now.

The Bull & Barley Inn, QLD

You’d be hard pressed to find a prettier country pub than the Bull & Barley Inn at Cambooya in Queensland.

Built 115 years ago, the Bull & Barley (top) has been given an outstanding renovation that has it in almost original condition, albeit with a few modern additions.

The pub, 19km south of Toowoomba, has a main bar, games room, restaurant and outdoor dining, as well as seven boutique accommodation rooms upstairs, and a manager’s quarters.

The hotel occupies a 1406sqm lot, with an adjoining 2999sqm vacant block to be included as part of the sale, and is listed for sale via expressions of interest through Colliers International.

Colliers agent Troy Anderson says numerous groups have expressed interest in buying the pub, though it still remains for sale.

“We’ve had a lot of interest. We’re still negotiating with several parties,” Anderson says.

Anderson says the level of interest is due to the pub’s stunning facade and restoration, which he says is “an absolute credit to the owners”.

The Berridale Inn, NSW

When you think “country pubs”, normally it’s the Aussie outback that comes to mind.

But here’s one that’s only a short drive from the New South Wales ski slopes.

The Berridale Inn lies about 30km from Jindabyne, at the foot of the ski fields, and is a popular stop during both the winter and summer resort seasons.

The hotel is spread over two lots totalling more than 5000sqm and has a public bar, a lounge bar, dining room, function space, commercial kitchen, four poker machines and eight motel-style rooms capable of sleeping 34 guests.

The Berridale Inn is for sale by negotiation, through Nick Kirshner Livestock and Property.

Tatura Hotel, VIC

Lock in a pub with a tenant for the next three decades at the Tatura Hotel, near Shepparton in regional Victoria.

The popular local haunt is to be sold with a commercial lease for the next 30 years, with the pub having operated in the heart of Tatura for more than a century already.

The pub is currently leased for $104,000 per annum and has an indoor/outdoor bistro, a formal dining room, sports bar, TAB, front bar, accommodation, conference room, alfresco area and beer garden.

Agents have also flagged the potential to also acquire a 1560sqm block of land behind the hotel, which comes with a permit for a 24-room hotel.

The Grafton Hotel, QLD

If it’s an A-grade tenant you’re after, The Grafton Hotel in Edmonton is your venue.

The pub, just south of Cairns, is leased to Wesfarmers subsidiary Liquorland with options to 2046, and currently fetches almost $500,000 in annual rent.

Positioned on the Bruce Highway, the hotel includes 40 gaming machine licences and a drive-through bottle shop, as well as three detached bottle shop facilities.

The hotel is being marketed by CBRE.

Hotel Armatree, NSW

With a history dating back to 1929, Hotel Armatree is as much a part of Armatree’s fabric as the ground on which it sits.

Restored by current owners, the Walker family, the popular local watering hole is being offered for sale, along with the business.

Just over 100km north of Dubbo, the pub has a bar, entertainment area, beer garden and lawn area, as well as eight pub-stay accommodation rooms, a multi-use function room and a one-bedroom manager’s residence.

Oh, and there’s also 10,000sqm of land thrown in as part of the deal.

It is being marketed by Colliers International’s Peter Seeto.