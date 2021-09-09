Beef and dairy gem Mundella Farm in WA’s ‘food bowl’ now on the market

Mundella Farm in Mardella, WA is on the market with the expressions of interest campaign ending September 30. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

Looking for an agricultural lifestyle less than an hour’s drive from Perth? You’re in luck. The founders of Mundella Foods are set to say goodbye to Mundella Farm.

More than four decades ago, surplus milk from the farm in Mardella inspired the Hector family’s iconic foray into the dairy industry. The family sold their award-winning dairy food company to the Australian subsidiary of China’s Bright Food for an undisclosed sum back in 2014.

Now the farm that supplied Mundella Foods is for sale, with strong interest already from parties considering a commercial farming acquisition in Western Australia.

CBRE Perth associate director Phil Melville said the farm appeals to a diverse range of buyers.

“We’re getting very strong enquiry, as it’s a blue-chip asset. There’s not much to compare it to,” he said.

Currently used for beef production and breeding, the five-title farm has the ability to support more than 300 Angus cattle.

Other uses for the property include domestic tourism and space for equine facilities.

The property could also be re-established as a dairy farm. Operations ceased in 2016, but the milking infrastructure is still on site.

Located 50km south-southeast of Perth CBD, the 215ha property is on the southern edge of the popular Mundijong lifestyle region, in the Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale.

Known as a West Australian ‘food bowl’, almost two families move to the area daily according to the Shire, a rate likely to increase with proposed transport infrastructure expansions.

Mr Melville cites Mundella Farm’s size and proximity to Perth as key selling points, combined with a very strong agribusiness sector at present.

According to Australian Dairy Farmers, the dairy industry has been fortunate to be able to navigate successfully through market disruptions posed by COVID-19.

In WA the market has been largely unaffected. The latest National Dairy Farmer Survey shows 93% of West Australian respondents anticipate making an operating profit this year.

For Mr Melville, the main impact of COVID on the sale is the inability for potential buyers located interstate to inspect the property.

“But the agribusiness sector and WA economy is so strong it’s not really having a material impact on the sale of these type of assets,” he said.

The total value of the WA beef industry sits at $857.4 million, according to the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

Mundella Farm is well fenced for beef production, and offers an undercover cattle working yard, washdown bays, silo, sheds, and hay production equipment.

Improved pastures are protected by red gum and white gum tree shelter belts. The property’s laneways and electric fencing support a livestock farm.

Horse lovers should also note the Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale is a leading equine region, with the second largest number of registered equestrian and pony club members in WA.

Mr Melville said quite a few prominent equine participants are in the south of Mundijong.

Mundella Farm has two dwellings, an income-generating water discharge agreement, licensed bore and irrigation equipment.

The farm is for sale by expressions of interest with the campaign closing on 30 September.