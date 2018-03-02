Batesford Hotel back from the ashes and up for sale

The Batesford Hotel is selling after the owners rebuilt following a fire in 2016.

Batesford Hotel owner Tanya Bennett is leaving on a high, having rebuilt the popular pub and wedding venue following a 2016 fire.

Bennett has listed the business and freehold to the Ballarat Rd hotel for an expressions of interest campaign closing March 28.

JLL vice president, investment sales Mathew George says price hopes are above $3.5 million for the hotel and business.

Bennett bought the pub in 2011 and has overseen two renovations in seven years.

“We completely renovated it before the fire. The fire meant we had to demolish more than half the building and completely rebuild the kitchen and function room,” she says.

“It looks so beautiful — it’s so well received I feel we’re leaving on a high.”

“On a personal level, I’d like a rest. It’s a big business but very rewarding.

“For me, I’m leaving with such pride with the way it looks.”

Bennett says the Batesford has forged a reputation as a foodie pub, generating plenty of return visitors from Geelong, Melbourne, the Great Ocean Road and Ballarat.

But she says the real beauty of the pub is that it is 10 minutes from Pakington St.

George says the hotel provides two quality venues under the one roof with the main hotel built around 1850 featuring a bar, bistro, function room and sunroom, plus outdoor seating and service areas, while the new Moorabool Room at rear of the hotel overlooks an expansive garden by the river.

He says forward bookings include 23 weddings already confirmed.

“The hotel occupies a prime river front position on over 5100sqm only minutes from the ring road and less than 10 minutes to the centre of Geelong.

