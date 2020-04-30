Bars and hotels dominate NSW most-viewed properties

Sydney venues might be in lockdown amid the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped hordes of investors seeking out hotels and hospitality destinations.

The top three NSW listings on Realcommercial over the past week were all hotels and bars, while industrial properties have also continued to show a surge in demand.

Here are the top five NSW commercial properties of the week.

RADISSON HOTEL

72 Liverpool Street, Sydney

Sales of CBD hotels are few and far between in Sydney, so interest is coming and thick and fast for the Radisson Hotel and Suites, which has been recently listed.

The Liverpool St property includes 76 strata freehold serviced apartments, freehold interest in the lobby, restaurant and conference space and freehold interest in eight car parking spaces.

Also incorporated in the deal will be leasehold interests in an additional 24 serviced apartments and a further 10 leased car parking spaces.

The property’s expressions of interest campaign closes on May 18.

SECRET BAR WITH BONUS APARTMENT

49-51 Goold Street, Chippendale

Renewed interest in this secret Chippendale bar has seen it jump back to number one for search activity amongst NSW properties on Realcommercial.

The cool nightspot is notable for its hand-carved door, exotic decor and the added bonus of a two-bedroom apartment with a bird aviary.

The 164sqm site has a $5.9 million price guide and has received significant interest since being listed some weeks ago, yet remains available for sale.

“I think with lockdowns starting to ease up, people are feeling a bit more confident about properties like this,” Conisbee says.

THE WOOLBROKERS HOTEL

22 Allen Street, Pyrmont

A part of Pyrmont’s fabric for more than 130 years, the Woolbrokers Hotel is an iconic part of Sydney’s inner city, and now it could be yours.

The property, built in 1886, offers an operator or investor the chance to snap up a 27-room operation with seven ensuites, along with the opportunity to activate an approved development application to convert the hotel to 37 rooms, each with its own ensuite.

The hotel was also previously run as a pub and accommodation, giving rise to the potential for it to again be a local dining destination.

ONCE-IN-30-YEAR SALE

18 Claremont Avenue, Greenacre

While it mightn’t be much to look at, the fact that this Greenacre factory and industrial property has been tightly held for 30 years has seen potential buyers clamouring to see it.

The 499sqm property, which will be auctioned on May 20, features a 200sqm freestanding factory space and fully secured rear yard, along with a fitted-out office area.

Offered with vacant possession, and with industrial property demand at an all-time high, the asset appears primed to be taken in a new direction by the future owner.

FIVE DOCK FACTORY STILL POPULAR

104 Queens Road, Five Dock

Investors continue to show interest in a vacant factory at Five Dock, which features in NSW’s top five for the third week in a row.

As buyers continue to see strength and security in the industrial market, the Queens Rd listing remains on the market despite its initial sales campaign closing in early April.

To be sold with vacant possession, the 210sqm warehouse sits on a 354sqm block of land in a prominent industrial area and has high clearance loading capabilities and parking at the front.