Barossa Valley’s Breezy Gully at Tanunda on the market

News
Giuseppe Tauriello | 24 OCTOBER 2021
The Australian
Supplied Editorial Breezy Gully - 82 Fromm Rd, Tanunda. Supplied by Colliers

Breezy Gully at 82 Fromm Rd, Tanunda. Pic: Colliers.

A historic landholding in the Barossa Valley has hit the market, offering about 70ha of land near Tanunda ­township.

Known as “Breezy Gully” – and made famous by the late Norman Keast and his performing Coolie sheepdogs – the property is located at 82 Fromm Rd about 50 minutes from Adelaide.

Colliers senior executive Nick Goode said it was a privilege to offer the 70ha property for sale following Mr Keast’s death earlier this year.

Norm Keast of Norm's Coolies performing dogs at Gomersal in the Barossa Valley.

“I think for many locals Norm’s Coolies would hold a special place in their hearts as Norm was well known in the district for his performing sheepdogs,” he said.

“A quick Google search produces some fantastic images of Norm and his stretched ‘Holdem’ ute, carrying a tray full of dogs in the main street of Tanunda.

“Norm passed away earlier this year and it’s a privilege to be able to offer his property for sale in a market that’s performing so well. It will be hotly contested.”

The property comprises a historic stone bungalow with three bedrooms and underground cellar, and is serviced by a mains water connection.

Mr Goode said a BIL pipeline bordered the property on three sides.

“This is an excellent opportunity for a multitude of buyers, including local and neighbouring landowners, lifestyle buyers, investors and alternate users, to secure an established foothold in a world-renowned wine region,” he said.

“The property has been share-farmed for over 30 years, planted out to crops and running sheep.”

The property is being sold without a price tag.

