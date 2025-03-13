Balmain Leagues Club: $800m plan for ‘derelict’ club site revealed

The “derelict” former Balmain Leagues Club site is set to turn into an $800 million revitalised residential, commercial and community precinct.

After 15 years of being closed to the community to make way for the NSW Government Metro Transport Project, the 7,330 sqm site plans have been accelerated and are expected to be completed in 2028.

Sydney-based property developer Versatile Group’s PERIFA and Mitsubishi Estate Asia (MEA) have acquired the site to deliver a mixed-use precinct to the Inner West community.

The $800 million Rozelle Village development will include a diverse range of residential options including a mix of premium private residences and affordable housing, alongside commercial, retail and communal open spaces and a new home for the Wests Tigers Leagues Club.

Rozelle Village has been designed by local architecture practice Studio. SC, formerly Scott Carver, with interiors by SJB and landscaping by Arcadia.

It will include a mix of high-quality one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, with views of the Sydney skyline and Sydney Harbour, a village square, including a range of new food and hospitality venues, a community art studio and a retail precinct anchored by a full-line supermarket – a first for the peninsula.

Located at the intersection of Victoria Rd and Darling St, pedestrian access to the precinct will be enhanced by a series of activated laneways leading to a 1,444 sqm town plaza.

Demolition at the site is nearing completion, with the project currently progressing through a State Significant Development Application process. Construction will commence main building works by the end of Q2 2025.

Co-founder and managing director of PERIFA Fabrizio Perilli said he was “delighted to embark on a new era for the site.”

“For too many years the community has had to put up with a derelict site on their doorstep,” Mr Perilli said.

“It will be a major meeting place for the community, that embraces the unique character of the Balmain/Rozelle peninsula, while helping to shape its next chapter.

“We are proud to be delivering a precinct that will not only revitalise the area through the delivery of thriving new public spaces, high-quality apartments, well-considered retail and community facilities, but offer a considerable contribution to Sydney’s chronic lack of housing.”

