Real commercial

Baker’s Delight cooks up major interest in Lara strip

News
Navarone Farrell | 15 JUNE 2017
The Baker’s Delight at the shopping strips in Lara.
The Baker’s Delight at the shopping strips in Lara.

A shopping strip in Lara has sold well over reserve to a local investor.

No. 48-50 The Centreway sold under the hammer for $3.46 million with competition from Melbourne assisting in driving the price up.

Colliers International, Geelong, agent Ben Young says the crowd had a strong Melbourne representation.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“We had three bidders, two from Melbourne, with a local investor who ended up buying the property,” Young says.

Bidding started at $3 million and the final sale price shows a yield for 3.7%, leased for a little over $200,000 per year.

Lara Geelong retail Bakers Delight

Señor Manny’s Cantina, one of the tenancies at 48-50 The Centreway, Lara.

The site has recently been refit, and other tenancies include The Smoke Shop, Berkeley Nails, Hair and Beauty, Señor Manny’s Cantina and the 7 Grams Cafe.

“The major appeal is the key tenant, Baker’s Delight, and the property being in the main position on the main street of Lara. It’s right by the entrance of Woolies, Coles, all the town’s amenities, and only a short walk from public transport,” Young says.

Lara has a forecast population growth of 2% annually, according to the City of Greater Geelong, and the advent of Lara West will bring another 10,000 residents to the area.

This article from The Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “A shopping strip in central Lara has sold to a local investor who fended off Melbourne competition”.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.