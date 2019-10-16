‘Bad dream’ as North Adelaide’s most famous building fails to sell

One of North Adelaide’s best-known buildings has returned to the market for offers over $2 million, after failing to sell at its hour-long auction.

Billed as one the biggest sales events the year, the former Primitive Methodist Church on Wellington Square – which in more recent years has been part of the one-time Channel 9 complex – passed in at $1.75 million, despite attracting multiple bidders and a sole bid of $1.2 million.

A strong crowd of around 150 onlookers, were left visibly in shock at the result, with many giving up their Saturday morning to watch the historic sale unfold.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Auctioneer Bernard Booth of Booth and Booth Real Estate declared: “It’s a dream, a bad dream I just want to wake up from,” before declaring property passed in.

Selling agent Charles Booth says the imposing state heritage-listed sandstone building – which has a smaller chapel to the eastern side – will now return to the market for offers over $2 million.

“It is a little bit surprising that it didn’t sell, in the sense that (the buyers) all did their homework and we’ve had quite a few people through,” he says.

“So for that sort of money, I really thought it would sell.

“That said, we’ve had a couple of the registered bidders say to us “contact us, and we’ll continue talking”, so we may still get there in the next couple of days.”

According to the building’s heritage plaque, the Primitive Methodists – a branch of Methodism – built the church in 1881-82, expanding the earlier chapel which was built in the 1850s.

It was designed by prominent architect Daniel Garlick. Channel 9 had the site for more than 50 years until 2014, when the station relocated to a city base. The block was subsequently purchased for redevelopment.

A hotel/serviced apartment complex is presently under construction on an adjoining Tynte St lot, while three cottages on the northern side will be refurbished in due course, Booth says.

“It’s had a varied history,” he says.

“But it’s a very impressive building and there’s plenty of scope there to create something pretty unique.”

This article from The Advertiser originally appeared as “North Adelaide’s best-known building attracts huge crowd at auction”.