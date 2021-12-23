Award-winning vineyard in The Range comes with a luxurious residence

If you are an aspiring winemaker or someone looking for a post-pandemic career switch, then here’s a property that ticks all the boxes.

Spread across 42.8 hectares in The Range, with over 20 hectares planted with premium varieties of grapes, The Range Estate Vineyard is a multi-award winning vineyard.

Owens Casserly’s selling agent Nick van Vliet, who is selling the property with fellow agent John Lewis, said the vineyard has been owned by the same family for decades.

“It’s a well-known vineyard and quality of the produce and the location is definitely a strong point,” Mr Vliet said.

Set in a picturesque location that offers panoramic views of rolling hills, the vineyard sits at the south-western fringe of the Adelaide Hills Geographical Indicator (GI) for wine grapes.

The family-owned vineyard offers six grape varietals – Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Merlot, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc – and is a regular supplier to leading wineries in the region.

The premium vines have also borne award-winning results.

The vineyard’s Reynell Clone Cabernet, planted in 1998, has been an ‘A grade’ fruit for the last 8 years. While the vineyard’s Chardonnay has found its way into a well-known ‘wooded’ chardonnay label that has won many gold medals, the Pinot Gris, planted in 2021, has won multiple awards, including gold in Melbourne and best Mediterranean White in Brisbane.

With robust annual harvests, the vineyard has business potential to grow further as a cellar door or for rolling out a new wine label.

And, there’s a lot more to the property than just an income-producing vineyard.

The balance 55 acres have lush grazing land, dams, a walnut and chestnut grove as well as a large family residence.

The spacious four-bedroom home, spread across 322sq m (approx.) boasts of open plan living, dining and kitchen area with stunning views of the vineyards.

The formal living area houses an open fireplace and ornate leadlight windows with direct access to the courtyard at the rear of the home.

Apart from modern amenities, the large country style kitchen has a wood stove and the timber counters give the space a rustic charm.

There’s also a huge solar-heated indoor swimming pool with a water feature. An adjoining entertaining area makes for the perfect spot for year-round parties and get-togethers.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Ouwens Casserly, Nick van Vliet 0416088556; John Lewis 0429130444

Land size: 42.9ha.

Inspections: By appointment.