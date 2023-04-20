Award-winning Huon tourist destination seeks $4.5m-plus

SMALL Tasmanian town Cygnet is known for its artsy vibe, its folk festival, orchards, vineyards, and paddock-to-plate food experiences.

For many people, it is best known as the home of The Port Cygnet Cannery, a stunning restaurant, weddings and events space just 50-minutes drive from Hobart.

Property representative Ed McKay, from Peterswald for property, described No.60 Lymington Rd as an “impressive generational asset” and a “turnkey flagship site”.

He said No.60 is nestled near the waterfront, a 2ha hub of interconnected food and retail space with the potential to further showcase the produce and talent of the Huon Valley and Tasmania.

“It has been a passion project that has provided employment opportunities and education around healthy food,” he said.

“The owners are happy to pass it to the next owner, and excited to see what the next vision for the property will be.”

The property’s history dates back to the late 1930s when local farmers came together seeking an alternative to the low prices being offered by the processing companies of the time.

In 2020, the Cannery owners Paul and Michelle Gilding, architects Cumulus Studio and Cygnet Brand Constructions won a Master Builders of Australia Award for Excellence for renovation/fit-out over $5m.

“Every moment of the restoration process was undertaken with a deep respect for the history of this special place. We up-cycled machinery to build fireplaces, crates to make furniture and kegs to craft tables,” Mr Gilding said.

With part of the renovated building currently licensed for a winery and cellar door, this development is a turnkey operation for those looking for a flagship distillery, winery or brewery.

With masterplans highlighting future opportunities to build accommodation onto this site (STCA), the Port Cygnet Cannery presents as a generational asset to investors looking for a flexible, high quality asset with unlimited scalability into the future.

While now closed, the 600sq m restaurant has been known for its approach to sustainability and community.

While large, its fit-out provides an intimate, warm and rustic atmosphere that celebrates local producers and reflects the historic location.

There are exposed timber cathedral ceilings, exposed hardwood beams and a central island bar and open kitchen complimented by a wood-fired pizza oven.

A commercial kitchen is centrally located between the restaurant and the function space.

The open plan event space includes a temperature-controlled barrel room.

The main building contains two separate offices and storage rooms.

This acreage has multiple tenants, including an artisanal coffee roaster and a local builder.

Alongside golf and mountain biking, wine, beer, whiskey and food hospitality brings a huge number of tourists to the Apple Isle.

Mr McKay said there are more distilleries in Tassie than any other state.

“And the Huon has some of the finest produce you will find anywhere,” he said.

“It’s little surprise that the Cannery has attracted Tasmanian and interstate inquiries. And one international inquiry.

“Such has been the interest, we decided to extend the campaign by two weeks because interest has ramped up so high.”

No.60 Lymington Rd, Cygnet is listed with Peterswald for property, it will be sold by expressions of interest closing on April 26 at 4pm.