Aveo to turn sod on huge Sunshine Coast retirement village

An artist’s impression of the of Aveo Palmview retirement village.

Work will begin next month on Aveo Group’s $60 million retirement village on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, providing homes for more than 200 seniors.

Set within a $3 billion masterplanned community at Palmview, the 5.4ha site will include 138 independent living units of two and three bedrooms.

The first 63 units are expected to be completed by mid-2020, along with a community centre featuring a cafe, media room and health and wellness facilities.

Aveo chief executive Geoff Grady says the Sunshine Coast has experienced 21% growth in senior residents in the five years leading up to 2016.

“The Sunshine Coast is arguably one of Australia’s best lifestyle locations so we’re thrilled to be proceeding with this community,” he says. “As people are living longer, there is an increased demand for retirement communities that provide premium product and amenities including professional care services.”

He says Palmview will be Aveo’s third development on the Sunshine Coast, along with Lindsay Gardens at Buderim and Peregian Springs Country Club. “We have invested heavily into the region to support the strong demand for high-quality retirement communities,” he says.

The community within which Palmview would be built, known as Harmony, will deliver more than 4800 homes for 12,000 future residents, as well as 100ha of open space and a 60km network of paths and cycle ways.

AVID Property Group Queensland manager Bruce Harper says intergenerational planning has been an important focus since the community’s inception more than a decade ago.