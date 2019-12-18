Australia’s skinniest skyscraper completed in Melbourne

At just 11.8m wide, Collins House at 466 Collins St, Melbourne is Australia’s skinniest tower.

Looking for something slimming this summer?

Australia’s thinnest skyscraper has just been completed.

Collins House measures just 11.5m wide at its narrowest point, but towers almost 185m high.

The development by Golden Age Group and the Deague Group at 466 Collins St, Melbourne, is built on a 460sqm city block measuring 11.5m by 40m, meaning the 60-storey tower extends up from a site that’s about the size of a netball court.

Despite the building being home to 259 apartments, the block isn’t much bigger than Melbourne’s typical house and land block which spans about 393sqm, according to figures from Oliver Hume.

Outside of the city’s new housing estates, residential block sizes are more commonly closer to 600sqm.

The unusual tower actually gets wider higher up, with a 4.5m extension commencing from level 14 that has been cantilevered above the roof of a neighbouring building and means the bulk of the building has a 604sq m floorplate.

It also retains the Makers Mark building’s heritage facade, which dates back to 1908.

Golden Age Group boss Jeff Xu says the building is a “leap of faith” that has pushed the boundaries of urban development, and hints the city may be forced to consider more skinny towers in the future.

“As urban density across the city increases, sites viable for redevelopment are becoming increasingly more difficult to find,” Xu says.

Bates Smart architect Simon Swaney says innovations to circumvent issues at sites previously thought “undevelopable” were being embraced around the world.

Built by Hickory, it was largely constructed from modules including core walls, columns and stairs that were prefabricated off site and winched into position by crane.

Despite its skinny design, the tower includes a gym and open-air terrace, as well as group dining rooms and lounges.

Apartments were designed with views in mind and feature oak floorboards, marble splashbacks, glass cabinetry and brass fixtures.

The tower was finished in late November, with many residents slated to move in before Christmas.