Australia’s ghosted islands, resorts abandoned and under siege

News
Sophie Foster
First published 27 June 2025, 6:00am

A roofless building at the resort on Lindeman Island. Picture: Red Livermore

A shocking tale of neglect and abandoned opportunities is unfolding in one of Australia’s most cherished regions as a dozen once-thriving island resorts lie in ruins.

Critics warn the derelict properties are a blight on the pristine beauty of the Great Barrier Reef, left to decay by absentee owners who have turned their backs on resorts that were once jewels of the tourism industry.

Aerial view of Brampton Island with Carlisle Island in the background off the coast of Mackay in the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: Heidi Petith

This once bustling resort on Brampton island is literally a shell of itself. Picture: Facebook

From cyclone-ravaged Double Island, once held by billionaire Benny Wu and now under state control, to the ghostly remains of Hinchinbrook Island Resort, these islands are a haunting reminder of what could have been.

The Queensland government, under Premier David Crisafulli, is cracking down – issuing ultimatums to negligent owners to either revive their properties or face losing their leases.

The economic impact is undeniable, with a government inquiry into island resorts warning such long-abandoned sites represent a colossal missed opportunity for the economy and the tourism industry. Pressure is building with the world spotlight set to focus on the region in a little over a handful of years when the Olympics are hosted in the state.

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIST OF RESORTS

The abandoned resorts run along Australia’s world heritage listed Great Barrier Reef.

Millionaire Hong Kong businessman Benny Wu owned Double Island Resort, off the coast of Palm Cove in Far North Queensland, since 2012 before the government took it back last year. Picture: Emily Barker.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Natassia Wheeler expressed her dismay: “It’s disappointing to see so many of Queensland’s island resorts closed. Island tourism put Queensland on the map decades ago, and whether or not visitors choose to stay on an island, these destinations remain critical to positioning Queensland as a leading holiday destination.”

She said the need for investment was dire.

“Reinvigorating island resorts will require significant investment, particularly in infrastructure including transport to ensure accessibility, along with a reduction in red tape.”

“The industry that we represent tells us that streamlining operational and approval processes is essential to the long-term success of the state’s island resorts.”

QLD_CP_NEWS_DUNK_08OCT19

The fear for properties like Dunk Island resort was that they would continue to decay without attention and be subject to looting given their abandoned state. Picture: Anna Rogers.

QLD_CP_NEWS_DUNK_08OCT19

The state Dunk Island was left in after being battered by two cyclones. It has now been picked up by Annie Cannon-Brookes. Picture: Anna Rogers

But there’s a glimmer of hope. New investors, like Annie Cannon-Brookes – wife of billionaire co-founder of Atlassian Mike Cannon-Brookes – who bought the beleaguered Dunk Island – are being heralded as offering a chance to breathe new life back into forgotten paradises.

Ms Wheeler said there are strong examples of success to draw from.

“Hamilton Island, InterContinental Hayman Island, and Daydream Island in the Whitsundays continue to perform well thanks to major investment, strong brand presence, and reliable access.”

Annie Cannon-Brookes is expected to breathe new life into Dunk Island. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

Hook Island’s new owner Glenn Piper has huge renovation plans.

“In Central Queensland, Heron, Wilson, and Lady Elliot Islands are thriving with eco-focused models that offer unique Great Barrier Reef experiences. Further north, Orpheus Island near Townsville stands out as a high-end, sustainably operated resort attracting premium travellers.”

ABANDONED PARADISE: AUS RESORTS LEFT BEHIND

1. Double Island (Cairns Region)

The Queensland government has warned more owners of abandoned resorts that it is willing to act if they are in breach of lease conditions – as they did with Double Island. Picture: Brendan Radke

The government has put in security and safety measures to protect the rest of the resort until a new buyer can be found to take it on.

Status: Abandoned; resort in ruins.

Ownership: Previously owned by Benny Wu; now state-owned.

Current Status: Queensland government issued an ultimatum to redevelop or forfeit lease.

2. South Molle Island (Whitsundays)

The resort on South Molle Island in the Whitsundays in a dilapidated state. Picture: Allards Across Oz

The property was held by a foreign investment firm. Picture: Allards Across Oz

Status: Resort devastated by Cyclone Debbie in 2017; remains abandoned.

Ownership: Previously purchased by a Chinese company; now under state control.

Current Status: Up for sale; expressions of interest sought for redevelopment.

3. Lindeman Island (Whitsundays)

The resort on Lindeman Island off Mackay is in a derelict state after being hit by Cyclone Yasi. Picture: Ron Altmann


Many of the impacted resorts such as this on Lindeman Island off Mackay were heavily damaged by cyclones. Picture: Ron Altmann

Status: Club Med resort abandoned; uninhabited for nearly a decade.

Ownership: Recently bought after 10 years of vacancy.

Current Status: Restoration efforts began in early 2024.

4. Hook Island (Whitsundays)

The stunning location of Hook Island Lodge which was abandoned after being hit by a cyclone in 2011.

An artist’s impression of the new Hook Island eco lodge.

Status: Abandoned after Cyclone Anthony in 2011.

Ownership: New owner plans eco-lodge development.

Current Status: Development application for $40 million eco-lodge lodged.

5. Brampton Island (Mackay Region)

Aerial view of Brampton Island with Carlisle Island in the background off the coast of Mackay in the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: Heidi Petith

A community campaign because called Save Brampton Island. Picture: Facebook.

Status: Resort closed; infrastructure deteriorating.

Ownership: Owned by United Petroleum since 2010.

Current Status: Resort remains abandoned; future uncertain.

6. Great Keppel Island (Yeppoon)

Great Keppel Island

Great Keppel Island resort took a beating. Picture: Qweekend.

Great Keppel I

It seems almost unfathomable that such a great location could be left to rot. Picture: Qweekend.

Status: Resort deteriorating since 2008 financial crisis.

Ownership: Ownership changes; current status unclear.

Current Status: Efforts to revive resort ongoing.

7. Laguna Quays (Near Airlie Beach)

The Laguna Quays area sustained heavy cyclone damage including this boat ramp and marina.

The main building of Laguna Quays Resort abandoned. Picture: Samantha Hale via Flickr.

Status: Resort closed shortly after opening due to bankruptcy.

Ownership: Ownership and future plans unclear.

Current Status: Resort remains abandoned.

8. Capricorn Resort (Yeppoon)

Images of Capricorn Resort in its worst state.

The resort was left to get overrun by nature for years.

Status: Closed in 2016 due to neglected facilities.

Ownership: Ownership and future plans unclear.

Current Status: Resort remains abandoned.

9. Keswick Island (Mackay Region)

There has been a community campaign to revive Keswick Island off the coast of Mackay in the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: Heidi Petith

The property was bought by offshore investors. Picture: Heidi Petith

Status: Resort inactive; Chinese leaseholder controversies.

Ownership: Owned by Chinese company; leaseholder issues.

Current Status: Queensland government threatening to seize control.

10. Dunk Island – QLD

QLD_CP_NEWS_DUNK_08OCT19

This property is expected to receive millions in attention from its new billionaire owners. Picture: Anna Rogers.

QLD_CP_NEWS_DUNK_08OCT19

Images of the property taken the year before the pandemic. Picture: Anna Rogers

Status: Iconic resort wiped out by Cyclone Yasi (2011).

Current: Remains in ruins; several failed redevelopment attempts.

Ownership: Privately owned (recently sold in 2022); no confirmed rebuild.

11. Hinchinbrook Island Resort – QLD

The bones are holding but the spirit is derelict in these file images at Hinchinbrook Island.

Abandoned resort images at Hinchinbrook Island.

Status: Luxury wilderness lodge closed after Cyclone Yasi.

Current: Site vandalised and collapsing.

Ownership: Privately owned; no development activity.

12. St Bees Island – QLD

Aerial view of St Bees Island off the coast of Mackay in the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: Heidi Petith

St Bees Island file image.

Status: Not necessarily rundown as under-utilised. Resort facilities are unused, the island is leased long-term.

Current: Known for rock wallabies; tourism infrastructure inactive.

Ownership: Private leaseholder.

