Australia’s first ultra-luxurious designer self-storage unit launches – and it’s invite only

A high-end self-storage development will offer customers designer sheds as well as exclusive access to members club-style facilities like gym, sports bar, and wine lounge.

Described as an Australian first, the luxury lifestyle and storage complex, named ‘SOTTO’, is the brainchild of commercial property developer Anthony Bryson, founder of Built Form Capital.

SOTTO will feature 36 customisable self-storage spaces, which are targeted at a niche market – and invitation only.

“SOTTO provides owners the ability to maintain their prized possessions, entertain or network in the wine lounge, relax over some weekend sports viewing, sweat it out in the sauna, or put some steps in at the gym,” Mr Bryson said.

“[We will] also make their unit a product of their desire, whether it be [for a] wine collection, luxury car storage, entertainment, hobbies or the like.”

Set across two amalgamated industrial lots in Osborne Park in Perth, Mr Bryson said the idea came to him while he was undertaking a large project featuring Harvey Norman Commercial.

“We had a requirement for some basement parking and given our construction background we investigated some avenues for maximising that underground space,” he said.

“And then we basically just developed a revolutionary concept that became SOTTO.”

Construction of SOTTO – which translates to ‘underneath’ in Italian – began this week and is expected to take 14 months to complete.

“It won’t be available on the market,” Mr Bryson said. “We’ve gone out to high-net wealth individuals in our network who might benefit from being an owner of SOTTO. So far, the interest has been phenomenal.”

Prices start at $180,000, with $380,000 being the average price, he said.

“The storage units can be for whatever anyone desires really.

“There are significant collective facilities. So, there is a wash bay, there’s a communal wine lounge, and each purchaser gets a locker in the wine lounge to store their wine or whiskey.

“There’s a gym for the complex, a sauna, upmarket bathroom facilities, and there’s a sports lounge with a wet bar.”

Mr Byrson described SOTTO as a “playground for established individuals” and expects it to be popular among two types of buyers.

“I guess the demographics of people interested are young, when I say young 30s to 40s, entrepreneurial types, property or financial service types that are sort of going to be using it for networking, that type of thing,” he said.

“And then you have got the sort of guys in there, established high-net worth, as in their 50s to 60s, that have taken their foot off the gas in business and have a handful of Ferraris or Porsches.”

Mr Bryson is also planning to host networking events such as seasonal tasting events catered by local producers.

“We’re blessed with our region’s offerings, and I want to give winemakers who don’t have, and don’t necessarily want a cellar door up here, the chance to showcase their produce to a network who would appreciate it,” he said.