‘Biggest in 70 years’ Western Sydney cemetery complex approved for development

One of the largest scale cemeteries in NSW has been approved and listed for commercial sale, offering investors a rare opportunity to purchase scare land supply.

Listed via Ray White Commercial agent Peter Vines, the 73 hectare site is situated eight kilometres from the Western Sydney Airport.

The address at 1290 Greendale Rd Wallacia received DA approval in September, after barriers preventing council approval were removed.

It previously sold for $9.5m in July 2018, where buyers were given the opportunity to purchase both the land and the farmworkers cottage.

The cottage included shedding with a workshop, machinery and space for suit cropping, gardening and grazing.

According to Mr Vines, a recent review into the cemetery sector highlighted the scare supply of burial space in Sydney.

“The critical shortage of cemetery permitted land has led to exponential growth in capital values, with relative performance exceptionally strong amid macroeconomic downturns,” Mr Vines.

“The strong value of this space underpins the opportunities provided by agricultural land-banking and industrial rezoning.”

The site is located 44km from the Parramatta CBD, 31km from Liverpool’s CBD and 60km from Sydney’s CBD.

Expressions of Interest for the cemetery close on the 23rd of November at 4pm.

Mr Vines said the site has a range of development options that boast exceptional return profiles and would be resilient against macroeconomic headwinds.

The proposed cemetery would feature 775,000 internment plots once all nine stages are built.

Included in the concept design for the $105 million facility are six, four to five storey mausoleum buildings, a chapel, hall, gatehouse, cafe and administration buildings.

A central valley providing compensatory flood plain storage is also planned.

The proposed non-denominational cemetery is estimated to host about 15,000 cremations or funerals per year.

