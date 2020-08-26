5 weird and wonderful commercial properties on the market

Some commercial properties stand out from the rest for all the right reasons.

From the slightly weird to the downright wonderful, there are plenty of unique properties on the market.

Here are some of the wierd and wonderful properties for sale across Australia right now.

Old-school cinema

3 Weld Street, Djugun, WA

With its retro red facade, the Sun Cinemas in Broome certainly stands out from other movie theatres.

Along with the 377-seat cinema, the split level venue includes a leased eatery and 71 car park spaces.

If movies aren’t your thing, the commercial property is in a town centre zone, meaning there’s plenty of business potential.

All this can be yours for a blockbuster $2.1 million.

Tasmanian honey farm

33-39 Sorell Street, Chudleigh

This gem nestled in the Chudleigh countryside has certainly generated plenty of buzz since coming onto the market.

The Melita Honey Farm has become a popular tourist attraction in recent years – famous for its honey products, ice creams and souvenirs.

Along with a production area and retail shop, the property also boasts a museum dedicated to bees and well maintained gardens.

For those interested in getting a sweet deal on this honey farm, expressions of interest close on September 4.

Plant nursery with memorable home

La Serre, 41 Barretts Road, Langwarrin South, VIC

It may only be a 50-minute drive from Melbourne but La Serre feels like it’s worlds away from the city.

With its downright wild interior design and landscaped gardens, this stylish commercial property certainly makes an impression.

Set over 2.43ha, there are several greenhouses and sheds on site, along with a plant nursery.

If the eccentric furnishings and extensive artwork collection are to your taste, there’s also the option to buy La Serre fully furnished.

Private inspections are currently being arranged for the Langwarrin South property.

Fully-equipped craft brewery

2 Derrimut Street, Derrimut, VIC

Located just 20 minutes from Melbourne CBD, this impressive brewery is fully operational and ready to churn out craft beer.

The property’s leasehold is on the market for $1.25 million and comes fully kitted out with everything from bottling lines to labelling equipment. It can produce up to one million litres of booze per year.

The brewery, set up in two warehouses directly opposite one another, was custom built by the founders and its western suburbs location means it’s just minutes away from several major roads.

Also included in the $1.25 million leasehold is a bar and function space that can hold up to 100 people, along with an office area and storage space.

Pumpkin Island

The Keppels, QLD 4700

Ever dreamt of buying your own island? Well that dream could become a reality with this breathtaking commercial property.

Pumpkin Island, a private paradise in The Keppel Islands off the Queensland coast, is open for offers to purchase until September 1.

As well as pristine beaches and crystal clear waters, the idyllic isle boasts an eco-tourist resort that was named Australia’s most sustainable hotel in 2018.

Accommodation for up to 34 people, a licensed bar, staff quarters and manager’s cottage are all included in the sale.

A 36 seater passenger boat and heli-pad are also part of the deal, along with the option to buy the island’s oyster lease from the current owner, allowing guests to shuck their own oysters off the rocks.