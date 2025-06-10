Australia’s bathhouse boom: Byron’s bathhouse baron’s new multi-million wellness complex

Across the nation we are immersed in a wellness wave — a wave that is part of a global wellness industry valued at more than $6.3 trillion.

Part of this surge in all things self-care is Australia’s current bathhouse boom. It feels like every other week a new sanctuary dedicated to the art of soaking is opening its doors. From Bondi to Byron, Aussies are embracing communal bathing, saunas and steam rooms with a gusto not seen since ancient Roman times.

And a frontrunner of this revival is Sydney-born entrepreneur, Brenden Lawless, the owner of one of the country’s earliest bath houses and the visionary behind Mullumbimby’s transformative Banya Bathhouse.

From detox retreat to business vision

Lawless’s journey into the world of bathhouses wasn’t the result of a lifelong ambition, but rather a transformative personal experience.

“I was pushed to go to a 10-day detox getaway and I went very reluctantly, but I was converted instantly. ” he said.

“My eyes opened to the benefits of steam, sauna and mineral pools. It was a brilliant experience that stayed with me. I wanted to experience mini-versions of this in my regular life but with far easier accessibility and without the need to go on a designated retreat.”

Lawless embarked on a journey of research and discovered that there wasn’t an existing facility in Australia that matched what he was looking for: a high-end bathhouse experience that didn’t need to be a “super spiritual journey but rather a just a very elevated, detoxifying, refreshing experience to enjoy on your own, or with friends”.

Drawing on his extensive 25 years of hospitality experience, Mr Lawness began to travel to explore offerings outside of the country.

“This was my biggest light bulb moment,” he said. “It turns out that what I was looking for wasn’t unique at all! In Europe, particularly Russia, Finland, Germany, Turkey and Japan, to name a few countries, these offerings are very available.”

After realising a gap in the market the entrepreneur began to look for potential sites in his adopted area of Byron Shire. Specifically around the hippy hinterland town of Mullumbimby.

“It made sense to look around this area as it already has such great tourism along with a strong connection to wellness,” he explained.

Lawless’s hospitality background drew him to historic buildings, and in mid-2016, he found the perfect location – an old bank across the road from a pub that he already owned.

“My background in hospitality was always in old buildings, so it felt very natural for me to want to do something in a historic building,” he said. “I lodged the development application with council in the same year, however, It took a long time due to the complexity of the application and natural concerns over the future of such a historic building.”

Ultimately, approval was granted almost one year later and from there the path from vision to reality for Banya Mullumbimby was a lengthy and involved process.

“The construction certificate stage was lengthy as there was a lot to do to the building and ultimately updated plans were required as the complexity of the site increased and a few additional modifications were needed,” explained Mr Lawless.

With the building work beginning in early 2020, Banya was finally opened in December 2022 — six years after the initial purchase. And while it took much longer than expected, the finished Instagram-worthy bathhouse complex was more than worth the wait.

Part-bathhouse, part-restaurant, part-bar, part-sauna – the multi-million development comprises a literal oasis of outdoor bubbling hot mineral pools tubs, lap pool, cold plunge pools, Hammam-style steam room and wood-fired sauna. There’s also an array of treatment options and a rooftop sundeck for a post-massage chill session.

A bathhouse empire is born

The afore mentioned bathhouse boom is driven, believes Mr Lawless, by a collective shift towards self-investment.

“The momentum towards bathhouses has definitely gathered as a result of people looking for alternate paths to investing in themselves,” he explained. “The access to information regarding the benefits is everywhere now and it really has formed a part of a lot of people’s routine and lives now.”

With faith in this ongoing demand for these self-care sanctuaries — especially in our frenetic, 24/7 culture — the business owner bought an additional existing bathhouse a few streets away from Banya in early 2020 — a very risky time for any communal space investments.

Hidden down a small laneway, Kiva Spa’s collection of open-air hot tubs, cold plunge pools, hammam, and wood-fired sauna has become beloved by locals and visitors alike since its opening almost 25 years ago.

“Kiva was a place that I have loved for a very long time,” said the hotelier. “It is such a unique space that is not like anywhere else I had been. It was built around the American Indian ‘Sweat Lodge’ style of sauna. I feel like in some ways it enhanced a non traditional communal aspect of sauna use that our culture is not used to.”

With two venues in his bathhouse empire Lawless is now focussed on opening an outlet of Banya in the idyllic riverside town of Bellingen. “As soon as I finished Banya Mullumbimby I was already looking for another site in a similarly appropriate town,” he said.

A destination for in-the-know travellers for a few years now, amidst its zen-inducing rolling hills and lush rainforests a friendly free-spirited population of tree-changers have transformed Bellingen from agricultural village into a microcosm of Byron Bay of old.

“Bellingen is very similar to Byron Shire in that it has a beautiful environment, historic buildings, a strong community feel and also a-like minded approach to lifestyle and wellness,” continued Mr Lawless. “It’s such a special area and with these similarities feel very natural. The fact that it is already a very established tourism town already also makes it a great choice.

“Banya Bellingen will be housed in a picturesque historic timber church with lush gardens in the centre of town. It will have fantastic extended facilities built to ultimately be an iconic destination in a magical area.”

The ripple effect: Turning Bellingen into the ‘new Byron’?

While Banya has been a success in its own right, the serial entrepreneur is also keenly aware of the positive impact Banya has had on Mullumbimby as a tourist destination.

“Having other businesses in Mullumbimby I know specifically how Banya has helped tourism,” he commented. “It has brought a new clientele to the area and that has been brilliant to see. Banya Mullumbimby now directly and indirectly employs approximately 50 people, which is fantastic.”

He anticipates a similar outcome in Bellingen and his ability to support local economies and to boost tourism is also significant motivator for the 54-year-old.

“It is a very positive business both for staff and customers,” he said. “I’m quietly very proud of this.”

While the timeline for Banya Bellingen remains somewhat fluid due to the nature of historic builds, Lawless is optimistic that a year from the venue will be open.

And while Bellingen is the immediate focus, Australia’s bathhouse king’s ambition extends further: “I’m currently looking at all options around Australia,” he said. “I’ve learned that I need to be onto the next one as projects take so long. So, if anyone has a beautiful old historic building in a great area let me know!”