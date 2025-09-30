Aussie furniture warehouse sales surge after joining Temu marketplace

Temu has burst onto the Australian retail and commercial landscape, causing dramatic changes to Aussie businesses.

Boasting a strong online presence, the global marketplace is hard to miss whether you’re scrolling on social media or browsing the web with reports indicating the shopping platform spends millions of dollars on advertising in Australia.

In the previous financial year, Temu added 1.35 million new users in Australia, making it among the fastest-growing consumer retail brands, according to Fonto Market Metrics.

Renowned for its bargain prices, concerns over unsafe or unregulated products have surged since the online shopping platform has grown in popularity.

Temu has now woven itself not just onto Aussies’ online sphere, but is now affecting how Australian bricks and mortar retail stores manage their business.

In March, Temu welcomed Australian domestic third-party sellers onto its global platform, allowing Aussie users to source local products, as well as access to faster delivery for items located in warehouses and businesses across Australia.

Melbourne-based furniture brand Artiss took the opportunity in the hopes of expanding its online sales.

Artiss sells online through other major Australian stores including Myer, Bunnings Warehouse, Big W as well as global empire Amazon. Since joining Temu they have experienced a sharp uplift in their sales and in just five months, the 20-year old furniture company sold more than 15,000 items on Temu after listing 1200 of its products on the website.

Targeting younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha shoppers wanting affordable products, a $40 portable fabric wardrobe has become its top selling item. The product has sold more than 500 units in just a few months.

Artiss is now rated the top best-selling and top-rated local warehouse store in Temu’s living room furniture category.

Artiss has a large warehouse based in Melbourne, and have ditched the idea of a bricks and mortar retail store.

Artiss’ channel growth manager, Paul Barresi, said it had been a “game-changer” for sales and how the business ran.

He said the furniture business was reaching a range of shoppers that before Temu, they hadn’t had before.

“It’s helped us reach younger Australians,” Mr Barresi said.

“Those furnishing their first apartments, moving into share houses, or stepping into their first homes after school. Temu makes it easier to connect with this new generation of shoppers.

“Temu’s discovery-driven shopping model has been a game-changer.”

IBISWorld data revealed 42 per cent of furniture purchases now happen via online or hybrid platforms, cautioning that commercial real estate for major furniture showrooms could become obsolete.

