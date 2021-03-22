Atlassian’s towering ambitions for Sydney Central technology precinct

Technology companies are expected to throw their weight behind a dedicated precinct next to Sydney’s Central Station, with software company Atlassian being joined by three of the country’s top developers in building a cluster of towers.

Atlassian’s Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes have led the push for technology precinct.

The company is developing a $1bn hybrid timber tower, while property majors Dexus and Frasers have lodged plans for an adjacent $2.5bn twin tower project that will also chase hi-tech tenants.

The towers are another sign that large developers are making plans beyond the crisis and expect to reap the benefits of the specialist precinct, which a panel led by CSIRO chairman David Thodey is advising on.

Mr Thodey said the precinct had “all the unique market drivers to be a globally recognised precinct, including major innovation technology anchors, culture, location, transportation and walkability”.

Atlassian is first out of the blocks, last year announcing that New York-based SHoP Architects and Australian firm BVN would design its tower. It expects approval later this year, when a builder will also be selected.

The software company will become the first anchor tenant of the precinct, supporting some 4000 jobs. The tower is expected to be finished by 2025 or 2026.

The Australian can reveal that hotel and development company Toga is planning the tallest tower in the precinct, while Dexus and Frasers have advanced plans for their own twin-tower complex.

The latter pair have just lodged development plans with the City of Sydney for their Central Place Sydney project. They are planning 130,000sqm of workspace space across two premium office towers, rising 35 and 37 levels. There will also be rooftop community spaces, vertical gardens and an environmentally responsive building facade, as well as ground-level dining and art.

Central Place Sydney project director Kimberley Jackson said the world-class tech precinct would rejuvenate Central as one of the key gateways to the Sydney CBD and underpin Tech Central as Sydney’s tech and innovation hub.

“The connectivity of the site to Australia’s busiest interchange, Central Station, and links to the neighbourhoods of Surry Hills, Chippendale, Eveleigh, Haymarket and Darling Harbour will contribute to a vibrant destination supporting Sydney’s 24-hour economy,” she added.

Dexus and Frasers hope to kick off construction in 2022, with the first stage of the project to be delivered in 2025.

The precinct is being pitched as offering advanced workplaces and the developers hope for it to be fully powered by renewable energy.

Meanwhile, Toga is advancing its plans to develop a major hotel and office development on the site of The Adina Hotel Sydney Central. Toga is aiming to redevelop its site into an office and retail development including about 250 hotel rooms.

This article first appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au.