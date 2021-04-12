April 12 REA Insights Weekly Commercial Search Report, 2021

Searches to buy commercial property remain well up from last year’s levels, while searches to lease have slowed.

Buy and lease searches on realcommercial.com.au have increased over the past week, though remain below the peak volumes seen pre-Easter.

Compared to the week prior, searches to buy commercial properties have increased by 4.7% nationally, with every state bar Western Australia recording a rise .

‘Buy’ searches remain well above last year’s levels, which were impacted by COVID-19 lockdown measures. The year-on-year growth is up 74.8%.

The strongest growth in ‘Buy’ searches over the past week were in the Australian Capital Territory (13.5%), the Northern Territory (12.8%) and Queensland (12.2%).

The Australian Capital Territory has also seen the strongest growth in ‘Buy’ searches over a 12-month timeframe (117.2%) and was the only state or territory to see volumes at more than double last year’s level.

Queensland and South Australia have also seen significant year-on-year growth in searches to buy commercial property, up 87.5% and 83.6% respectively. Search volumes were significantly higher in every state, with even the weakest growth rates seen in the Northern Territory (47.9%) and Victoria (58.9%) still well above last year’s figures.

Searches to lease commercial property increased by 5.7% over the past week, driven by particularly strong growth in Queensland where volumes jumped by 17.8%. Weekly searches were up in all states except the Northern Territory (-7.4%) and Western Australia (-0.6%) where volumes dipped.

‘For lease’ searches are now 91.6% higher than those seen 12 months ago, again, inflated by last year’s lockdowns.

Lease searches were more than 50% higher in every state and territory compared to a year ago, with the strongest growth recorded in Tasmania (101%), South Australia (89.7%) and Queensland (87.7%).

Search volumes, which were hardest hit over the March-April 2020 lockdown, had largely returned to pre-COVID trend levels by May. For this reason, we expect the significant year-on-year growth in search volumes seen over the past month to continue moderating over the coming weeks.