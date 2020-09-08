Apple’s 5 amazing new stores around the world

Built around a giant tree, this glass box store is the first of its kind. Picture: Apple

Tech giant Apple certainly has a way with design, but it’s not just the company’s cutting edge products that turn heads – some of its stores are renowned for their impressive architecture.

With some of the world’s most inspiring retail spaces, waiting in line for hours to nab the latest Apple product is an experience in itself.

Using architecture to reaffirm a brand’s design philosophy is nothing new, most of us are familiar with the golden arches perched above McDonald’s classic yellow and red restaurants.

But Apple’s passion for avant guard design takes this a step further, with stunning architectural design choices speaking to texture, form and commitment, not to mention beautiful practicality.

Here’s a look at some of Apple’s most recent and cutting edge retail spaces around the world.

1. Apple Central World, Bangkok

The two-trillion-dollar company’s most recent retail outlet in Ratchaprasong, Bangkok called Apple Central World is formidable, to say the least.

Its glass box structure, the first Apple store of its kind, encloses an eye-catching cantilevered timber tree and is surrounded by actual trees. It evokes a sense of whimsicality in the middle of a busy metropolitan shopping district that’s otherwise packed with concrete and steel.

Nestled in the intersection of one of Thailand’s busiest shopping districts, the store allows customers to climb between the levels via a spiral staircase that wraps around the timber core.

This ecological design may point towards a greener future for the company, with Apple announcing in July 2020 a commitment towards becoming 100% carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030.

Chief executive Tim Cook said in a press release: “Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share.

“The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy-efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world.”

2. Apple Store Fifth Avenue, New York

Apple’s New York City store on Fifth Avenue has recently been renovated, doubling its original size.

Steve Jobs opened the store in 2006 and personally welcomed the first customers to enter the cube. Since then, Apple Fifth Avenue has received more than 57 million visitors, more annually than the Statue of Liberty or Empire State Building, according to Apple.

3. Apple Store Champs-Élysées, Paris

Located in one of the world’s premier shopping strips along Paris’ Champs-Élysées, the French flagship store has an air of both style and history and was opened in November 2018.

“Working within a historic Parisian building is a great responsibility and a phenomenal opportunity,” said Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer.

“Our first priority was to honour the history of the building, while thoughtfully updating it to create spaces both grand and intimate. The carefully interweaving layers are warm and light-filled, celebrating the timeless spirit of the city.”

4. Apple Store Sanlitun, Beijing

Apple Sanlitun in Beijing was opened in July 2020. Newly built and standing adjacent to its original site, it features Apple’s first integrated solar array in a retail store in China.

Since opening 12 years ago with 52 team members, Apple Sanlitun has welcomed more than 22 million visitors — the equivalent of every resident of Beijing passing through its doors.

“This store sets a new standard for Apple Retail in China and we’re thrilled to build on our history in Beijing,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

5. Apple Store Xinyi A13, Taipei

With a focus on art and design, photography, video, music, coding and app development, the Taipei Apple Store is a work of art in itself.

Opening in June 2019, the building celebrates minimalist architecture.

The genius bar at this store won’t just help you with your tech issues, these experts specialise in one or more areas of the arts and are ready to pass on their knowledge to Apple users of all levels.