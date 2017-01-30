ANZ to anchor tenancies at Docklands tower

ANZ will anchor a new office tower at Melbourne’s Docklands.

ANZ has been confirmed as the anchor tenant at LendLease’s new office tower at 839 Collins St, alongside the bank’s existing Docklands headquarters.

In a deal confirmed on Monday, the bank will lease 26,500sqm of the 21-level building’s 39,000sqm of floor space after it is completed in the first half of 2019.

It is anticipated that more than 2000 staff will be housed in the new space.

The new lease comes after ANZ sold its gothic-style office tower at 100 Queen St to GPT Wholesale Office Fund, which the bank is leasing back until the end of June, 2019.

This is the last available commercial building in Victoria Harbour

ANZ was mooted as potential anchor tenant at 839 Collins St in early 2016, with executives understood to be seeking to co-locate the company’s operations in the same precinct.

ANZ Group General Manager Property, Kate Langan, says the new tower is a perfect fit.