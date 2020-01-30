Anglican Diocese selling Umina Beach church

St Andrew’s Anglican Church at 360-364 Ocean Beach Road, Umina Beach has been listed for sale. Picture: Ray White Umina Beach.

After selling their Point Clare church last year, The Anglican Diocese of Newcastle have now listed St Andrews at Umina Beach.

The 1423sqm original church hall at 360-364 Ocean Beach Rd has been extensively expanded to include a new brick chapel, vestry, entrance lobby, functional kitchen and bathroom amenities.

Patrons are now attending St Luke’s Anglican Church, Woy Woy.

“I believe that they might expand the Woy Woy church with the money from this sale,” selling agent John Ienna from Ray White Umina Beach says.

Connected to the original building via floor-to-ceiling concertina doors, the modern chapel provides a massive and expansive light filled space.

The freestanding building is set over three separate titles and must be sold in one line.

On R1 zoned land suitable for multi-unit development, Ienna says that the solid brick property would suit something like a childcare centre or some type of community services centre.

“The big rooms are quite impressive and there is really good parking, which is a rarity around here,” he says.

“It’s only been listed a week and I’ve had lots of interest from people looking to adopt the church to something else.”

Well-known ‘billboard priest’ Rod Bower of the Gosford Anglican Church told the Express Advocatelast year that the organisation planned to consolidate their parishes, to ‘bring the church into the 21st century’.

“The church was built 80 years ago when transportation was completely different. These days, people are more mobile and we no longer need a church in every suburb,” he said.

The Anglican Diocese of Newcastle sold their 80-year-old church site at 23 Takari Ave, Point Clare in May last year for $1.4 million.

Ienna says that developer interest in the Umina church has been around the $1.2 million mark, but the sale price could go for ‘much higher’ depending on the buyer.

“A property like this is almost impossible to price due to the unique nature of it,” he says.

The property goes to auction Thursday, 5 March.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Anglican Diocese of Newcastle have listed St Andrews at Umina Beach”.