Amazon ramps up robots at new western Sydney facility

US online behemoth Amazon envisages distributing more than a million parcels a day from its new $500 million distribution facility in Sydney’s west and it will introduce the largest army of its roboticised helpers in the southern hemisphere to get the job done.

The company is already shaking up the retail sector with renewed vigour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which is accelerating the expansion of online purchasing and trading.

The long-awaited deal also showcases Amazon’s rising capacities in robotics with about 2000 of its specialist machines handling much of the parcel movement, and even helping human packers to organise the flow of goods inside the building that will span 22 rugby fields when complete in late 2021.

The technology will help drive even greater penetration for Amazon and comes as groceries are being increasingly distributed using robot technologies by supermarket chains Coles and Woolworths.

Amazon’s expansion is far from over as it is already seeking out fresh sites in Melbourne, where industry players says it is buying land in order to develop its own facilities, including data centres.

In Sydney it is pitching the facility as the country’s largest roboticised warehouse, after a long-running location search that will see it develop a state of the art distribution facility at the western Sydney suburb of Kemps Creek.