Amazon considers move to $1.5bn Melbourne skyscraper

Online retail behemoth Amazon is negotiating a move to a new $1.5bn precinct being developed by the Charter Hall in Melbourne’s central business district in one of the largest office developments since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move would spark work on a 60,000sqm office skyscraper to be anchored by Amazon, with further space to be taken by government agencies, taking pre-commitments to about 40 per cent and allowing much-needed work to get under way across the city’s stalled economy.

The project was one of the largest fast-tracked by the Victorian government and is a boost for wider plans to reinvigorate the CBD after strict stage-four lockdown rules.

The project will create more than 2000 jobs during construction. Demolition of the site is well progressed and completion of the first stage is targeted for late 2022.

GDP figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed non-housing construction fell 3.1 per cent in the June quarter and was off 1.7% on the year.

Amazon would come out of its existing building in Exhibition Street that is jointly owned by GPT’s Wholesale Office Fund and Singapore’s Keppel REIT. It d would be take expanded space of 12,000-14,000sq m in the Charter Hall project.