10 things you never knew you could buy at Aldi

Discount $2 stores are no longer the best place to look if you’re in the market for weird and wacky products.

German supermarket Aldi continues to take Australia’s retail scene by storm, and it’s due in no small part to the strange collection of one-off catalogue specials it offers at its stores across the country.

The Twitter profile “Aldi Of The Week”, launched in January last year, religiously chronicles the best of the supermarket’s eye-opening offerings each week, with previous posts including a unicycle, a tennis ball launcher and an inflatable jumping castle.

The bizarre specials show no signs of disappearing, either, with recent products upping the ante when it comes to

Here are some of the best:

Log splitter

A log splitter for splitter all your overly large logs in mass amounts pic.twitter.com/hgoDPxprYu — Aldi Of The Week (@aldi_otw) April 25, 2017

Pet couch

A dog sofa. A sofa, for dogs pic.twitter.com/LMVEf2e0lm — Aldi Of The Week (@aldi_otw) April 18, 2017

Night vision goggles

Night vision device – for camping, nothing creepy pls. Camping pic.twitter.com/fq9F5yP73c — Aldi Of The Week (@aldi_otw) April 1, 2017

Fold-away bed

Fold away bed pic.twitter.com/FEQEvJBbSn — Aldi Of The Week (@aldi_otw) February 13, 2017

Downton Abbey figurines

Royal Doulton and Downton Abbey together at last! pic.twitter.com/tZYQeU2Nhl — Aldi Of The Week (@aldi_otw) January 18, 2017

Camping highchair

Camping highchair pic.twitter.com/TLcgPbXxR7 — Aldi Of The Week (@aldi_otw) December 28, 2016

AFL team song doorbell

AFL team song doorbell pic.twitter.com/izAmb28Q7u — Aldi Of The Week (@aldi_otw) October 5, 2016

Enamel diamante dog boxes

Enamel diamanté dog boxes pic.twitter.com/NnbcS4NJGg — Aldi Of The Week (@aldi_otw) October 5, 2016

Basketball shootout

Basketball shootout game pic.twitter.com/EOwenWKZjj — Aldi Of The Week (@aldi_otw) August 26, 2016

Motorbike helmets