10 things you never knew you could buy at Aldi

Adrian Ballantyne | 09 MAY 2017
Aldi has sold a string of its distribution centres. Picture: Getty
Discount $2 stores are no longer the best place to look if you’re in the market for weird and wacky products.

German supermarket Aldi continues to take Australia’s retail scene by storm, and it’s due in no small part to the strange collection of one-off catalogue specials it offers at its stores across the country.

The Twitter profile “Aldi Of The Week”, launched in January last year, religiously chronicles the best of the supermarket’s eye-opening offerings each week, with previous posts including a unicycle, a tennis ball launcher and an inflatable jumping castle.

The bizarre specials show no signs of disappearing, either, with recent products upping the ante when it comes to

Here are some of the best:

Log splitter

Pet couch

Night vision goggles

Fold-away bed

Downton Abbey figurines

Camping highchair

AFL team song doorbell

Enamel diamante dog boxes

Basketball shootout

Motorbike helmets

