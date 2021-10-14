Aldinga Beach Holiday Park hits the market with multimillion-dollar price tag

Aldinga Beach is a popular day trip destination, but have you ever considered moving to or running a business in the Fleurieu Peninsula township?

A large commercial property about 2km from the beach is offering prospective buyers the chance to do both.

The Aldinga Beach Holiday Park at 111 Cox Rd has hit the market with a $4.5 million to $4.95 million price guide.

The roughly 4.05ha freehold property is adjacent the Aldinga Scrub Conservation Park and offers a range of accommodation, including yurt cottages, several different types of cabins and both powered and unpowered camping sites.

There are also several permanent sites, which provide a steady rental income.

Century 21 South Coast agent Tony Bezuidenhout, who is selling the property and business with Shelley Bezuidenhout, said the vendors had owned it for six years and were ready for a change.

“They’ve done a lot of (additional) investment and maintenance to the property as well,” he said.

“But there’s still scope to improve that.”

According to the business’ website, rates vary from $30 to $160 a night depending on the type of accommodation and whether its booked in the low or peak season.

Facilities including a kiosk, pool and spa, undercover barbecue with picnic area and playground are available for guests, while a residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms allows the owners to live on the site while managing it.

Mr Bezuidenhout said they had already received “lots of interest” in the property from privately owned parks around the country.

“We’ll probably start seeing the big players coming in now as well,” he said.

Given its proximity to the beach, several walking trails, popular restaurants and cafes, and renowned wineries, Mr Bezuidenhout said the holiday park was popular among tourists.