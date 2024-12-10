Airbnb, cafe offers rare opportunity

A rare heritage gem romantically covered in Boston Ivy has come up as a lucrative dual income offering for prospective investors.

The ‘Boston Ivy Building’ in the heart of town of Mittagong in NSW’s Southern Highlands characterises the charm and character of the area.

A ‘rare find, blending historical significance and modern versatility’ according to its listing, the building at 107 Main St is zoned Commercial E1 and sits on 774 sqm.

The property doubles as a

+ Successful Airbnb via its top level one-bedroom apartment, and

+ A long-term tenanted cafe

“It is one of those properties that everyone knows and is full of character,” sales agent, Sophie Desprez, Principal of LJ Hooker Bowral said.

“The Ivy turns these most amazing autumn colours like a rust/wine red colour, and then it comes back a vibrant green in spring.

“ It doesn’t impact the building in any way

“It is a favourite destination for Instagrammers and has a solid following online.

“It is an iconic destination in the Southern Highlands and within walking distance of Lake Alexander.

“I’ve had people who have purposely bought their house, because it is within walking distance of the Boston Ivy for their morning coffee.”

The property is slated for auction on Saturday December 14 onsite at 2pm,

there is an auction reserve of $1.8m from the motivated vendor.

“The Boston Ivy Building holds a significant place in Mittagong’s history, showcasing timeless architectural beauty,” the listing reads.

“Set amidst the picturesque Southern Highlands, Mittagong is renowned for its vibrant community, boutique shops, and proximity to Sydney.

“With the upcoming Western Sydney International Airport (Badgerys Creek) set to transform the region, Mittagong is poised for a surge in property values. This makes the Boston Ivy Building not only a stunning property but also a strategic investment.

“Top-Level One Bedroom: Apartment Currently utilized as a successful Airbnb, this stylish flat provides a lucrative income stream.

“With cozy interiors and stunning views of Mittagong, it’s a perfect retreat for travellers seeking a slice of Southern Highlands charm.

“Long-Term Tenanted Cafe: The ground floor is leased to a thriving cafe, offering a secure and healthy rental return. Patrons enjoy the delightful courtyard, perfect for dining, meeting up, or relaxing over coffee.

The cafe pays $1500 a week rent.

The upstairs Airbnb has earned a Superhost rating, as a guest favourite and “one of the most loved homes on Airbnb, according to guests.

“Charming, spacious and very comfortable. a unique and memorable place to stay in the Southern Highlands,” read one 5-star rating.

