After putting off the Ritz, Geelong hotels join Oaks brand

A landmark Geelong waterfront hotel once sued for infringing one of the world’s most luxurious hotel trademarks has finally found a home with a global brand.

Geelong’s R Hotel and neighbouring Vue Apartments have joined the Oaks brand in a deal with global accommodation group Minor Hotels.

Oaks R Suites Geelong emerged from the redevelopment of the old Ritz Flats, a building dating to the 1850s that became one of the city’s most notorious eyesores.

R Hotel was originally billed as the Geelong Ritz Hotel as an homage to the Ritz Flats, the painted name that was as faded as the original building’s facade due to decades of neglect from previous owners.

After lawyers took to the Federal Court over the trademark infringement, the ‘itz’ was removed from the hotel’s name.

Oaks R Suites Geelong and Oaks Vue Suites joins Flemington’s Oaks Melbourne Flemington Suites to join the Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites portfolio.

Minor Hotels chief operating office Craig Hooley said signing the venues to the brand was a key milestone in Minor Hotels’ Australian growth strategy.

“These properties not only enhance our diverse portfolio but also underscore our commitment to delivering high-quality, unique experiences for travellers in prime locations.” Mr Hooley said.

“We are excited about the future, with a strong pipeline ahead and many more developments to come as we strengthen our presence across the region.

The history of Oaks R Suites Geelong dates to the 1850s but stands today as a contemporary apartment hotel blending modern design with its rich heritage.

The 128-room hotel is a five-minute walk from Eastern Beach and has views over Austin Park, Corio Bay and the Geelong CBD.

Guests can choose from spacious hotel rooms and one or two-bedroom apartments, including loft apartments, which feature all the comforts of home, such as expansive living areas, fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, private balconies, inclusive wi-fi and carparking.

The property also offers an on-site cafe which serves breakfast and lunch.

The Oaks Vue Suites Geelong is a 60-key hotel offering premium, spacious apartment accommodation, ideal for travellers seeking to stay in the centre of the city without compromising on comfort and quality.

Guests can choose from studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, many featuring park or bay views, as well as family-friendly rooms equipped with bunk beds to accommodate two adults and two children.

Geelong’s CBD offers vibrant waterfront cafes and restaurants, public and private hospitals, Deakin University, the Geelong Arts Centre, Geelong Gallery, and Port Phillip Ferries terminal to Melbourne.