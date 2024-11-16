Adrian Portelli: Mega Block buyer believed to be looking into buying Dustin Martin’s Abbotsford property

Billionaire and prolific The Block buyer Adrian Portelli is believed to be eyeing an inner Melbourne commercial listing being sold by ex-Tiger Dustin Martin.

Martin and his manager Ralph Carr are among the investors selling the four properties at 401-407 Victoria St, Abbotsford, with a $9m-plus price tag.

Carr has been instrumental in the careers of stars including his ex-wife Tina Arena, plus Vanessa Amorosi, Richard Wilkins, Kate Ceberano, Pseudo Echo and AFL players, while Martin is a three-time Premiership player, triple Norm Smith Medallist and the 2017 Brownlow Medal winner.

Since his football career, Martin and Carr have worked together to acquire several inner Melbourne commercial properties, sometimes with other investors.

The 958sq m Abbotsford site features four single-storey retail buildings with frontage to both Victoria and Albert streets, rear laneway access and seven car parks.

Industry sources said a representative of Mr Portelli had expressed interest in the Abbotsford address on behalf of the young rich-lister.

Melbourne-based Jones Real Estate managing director Paul Jones, who has the listing alongside colleagues Dan Hannebery and Luke Peric, declined to comment on any individual buyers.

But Mr Jones said there had been good interest in the site, dubbed the Victorian Collective.

“It is a mini-Block, it is four adjoining shops with development potential,” he said.

“We have fielded calls from locals, national and overseas-based buyers, across investors and developers.”

This has included inquiries from Vietnam and mainland China, he added.

Mr Jones has sold multiple properties, mostly in Richmond and Abbotsford, to Dusty and Carr.

It is expected his firm will soon list another of their sites, 367 Victoria St, Abbotsford, with a $4m-$5m price tag.

Mr Portelli is known for spending more than $27m on several houses renovated as part of television show The Block, including all the homes from the 2024 season set on Phillip Island last weekend.

In 2022, he became known for arriving on the set in his yellow Lamborghini.

And he made headlines last year when craning his $3m car into his Melbourne penthouse’s living room.

His raffle-based subscription business, LMCT+, raffles high-value items – including his latest acquisitions from The Block which are being offered as one of two potential top prizes, the alternative being $8m, to his site’s members now.

Mr Portelli was contacted for comment.

Expressions of interest in 401-407 Victoria St, Abbotsford, close at 3pm on December 11.

