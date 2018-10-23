Adelaide’s new Vibe Hotel to allow guests to swim between buildings

A pool that allows guests to swim between buildings will be the headline act at Adelaide’s first Vibe Hotel, which is set to open in 2020.

TFE Hotels announced on Tuesday that it will launch the city’s first Vibe within two years, with an 18-storey tower to house 118 hotel rooms.

And the building’s showpiece will be a pool that runs along a pedestrian bridge between the hotel and the neighbouring ONE apartments building, allowing guests to swim between the two.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The hotel design will also include a rooftop bar and restaurant, as well as an eye-catching glass-fronted facade.

Complementing the rooftop dining will be a ground floor restaurant, bar and gym.

TFE Hotels partnered with Loucas Zahos Architects to create the design, which will be situated on Flinders St in the CBD.

Loucas Zahos Architects principal architect and director Con Zahos says the hotel will be a unique offering within the Adelaide market.

“The Vibe Hotel is the final piece in the Flinders St precinct. It will be the focal point and springboard for visitors experiencing and doing business in Adelaide,” he says.

“Vibe will be the first CBD hotel providing guests with the ability to swim between buildings, with a pool running along a pedestrian bridge that connects Vibe to ONE apartments. They’ll have access to a pool deck with spa and sauna, and a plaza that also serves neighbouring apartments.”

TFE Hotels managing director Allan Vidor says the new Adelaide hotel will continue Vibe’s expansion in Australia, with its number of hotels soon to grow from nine to 13.

“Vibe Hotel Adelaide will be a real flagship hotel for the brand, with beautiful architecture and interior design that make the most of its spectacular position, taking in views across the whole city and all the way to the Adelaide Hills,” he says.