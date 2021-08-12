A vine reason for a seachange as Boston Bay Wines near Port Lincoln hits the market

A seaside winery in a tourism hotspot could prove to be a grape business opportunity.

Boston Bay Wines at 615 Lincoln Highway, Tiatukia offers the potential for buyers to continue the tradition of an award-winning winery, or potentially take the property in a new direction.

The property, which offers stunning sea views, features a vineyard, a cellar door, function venues and a four-bedroom manager’s house on a 15ha site over two titles just 6km from the heart of Port Lincoln.

Selling agent Karen Lombe of Harris Real Estate said the property presents a world of opportunity to eager buyers.

“It’s a very flexible property,” she said.

“If you want to keep the winery – and I hope whoever buys it does – you can, or you’ve got the most amazing land on the coastline with stunning views that you could subdivide if you wanted to.

“The home itself is beautiful and has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage with absolutely spectacular views.”

Mrs Lombe said the bay the property fronts was identified by early French explorers as a fine place for grape-growing, and they named it “Port du Champagne” and nearby Boston Island “Isle de la Grange”.

The winery was established by Graham and Mary Ford. The couple had relocated to Port Lincoln from Sydney in 1892 and in 1984 planted their first vineyard.

“Everyone thought they were crazy, but the location turned out to be perfect for growing grapes and they produce the most exquisite wine,” Ms Lombe said.

The property produces an average 3000 cases of award-winning sauvignon blanc, riesling, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, shiraz and mistelle every year, and since establishing the property as a wine producer, several other wineries and cellar doors have popped up around them, turning the area into a popular little wine region.

Having been run by the family and subsequent generations since it was established, Ms Lombe said it was time for the Fords to sell and give someone else the opportunity to do something exciting with the property.

“I’ve had a lot of inquiry about this one,” Ms Lombe said.

“I’ve got probably half a dozen really genuine expressions of interest in the property, from people from all walks of life.

“I’m pleased to say everyone I’ve spoken to at this stage is looking to keep it on as a winery and tourism opportunity because there are so many options there.

“Port Lincoln is screaming out for a seafood restaurant, for a start.

“If someone wanted to start up a cheese factory, that would be a wonderful pairing.

“You could add so much to this property, or you could simply keep it going as it is.”

Ms Lombe said Covid lockdowns around the country were driving people to Australia’s regions, and as such the Eyre Peninsula had seen a surge in inquiry.

“It’s become a real hotspot,” she said.

“If you wanted to capitalise on that, there’s actually land at the back of the vineyard that you could subdivide into three blocks if you wanted to and it wouldn’t interfere with the vineyard itself.

“Or you could build an amazing accommodation complex on the site and have accommodation, a vineyard and a restaurant.”

The property has been listed without a price guide, with expressions of interest closing Tuesday, August 15 at noon.