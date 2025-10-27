A petrolhead’s paradise: Aussie house comes with 80 cars

If you are in the market for a new car, chances are you might find one in this bloke’s back yard – or at least the parts for one.

A curious listing has captured attention in Bishop’s Bridge – about 45km north west of Newcastle – thanks to its massive car yard.

While some Sydney buyers pay an extra $150,000 for a parking space alone, selling agent Craig Lowth of Movable Commercial said there were between 60 and 80 cars on this block.

The property has been the home of Bishops Bridge Spares, an auto parts and vehicle business that has been in operation since 1983.

As well as operating his business, Mr Lowth said the owner has also purchased cars to repair and sell on, or just strip for parts.

Over the course of 42 years, this has created a significant build up of vehicles from different eras and in vastly different conditions.

MORE: Aussie’s otherworldly home inclusion

Movable Commerical selling agent Paul Tilden said the business’ husband and wife owners Bob and Gloria Richards, now in their 70s, were looking to sell up the business and retire.

Mr Tilden said the property is on the market for $1.6m, with that price being negotiable.

“That price is really only reflective of the land value,” he said.

The business is being completely handed over as part of the sale.

There is a two bedroom property on the 20,000sqm block, in which the vendors lived and ran their business.

Mr Lowth said there had been “a lot of local interest” in the property.

“One guy is looking to buy it as an investment and lease it out to another guy, so he’s basically looking to create a job for one of his mates,” he said.

MORE: Legal traps: How to keep your home from risk

Mr Lowth said there was the opportunity for the business to expand into online sales, towing, or salvage auctions.

The land is RU2 zoned, with auto dismantling approval and all of the relevant operational licences.

Mr Lowth said the opportunity appealed to people in the automotive industry that wanted to own “a business that’s vertically integrated”.

“It’s further down the supply chain in terms of parts and repairing vehicles,” he said, “but it’s also approved as a panel beating workshop.”

MORE: The Block homes that time forgot